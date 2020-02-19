Due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in China and elsewhere in the region the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced that entry to the country will be denied to anyone who has been in China in the previous 14 days.

This applies to travellers of all nationalities. You should comply with screening measures put in place by the local authorities at Piarco International Airport.

on anoiher deadly front, there are high levels of violent crime in Trinidad, including murder, particularly in parts of the capital Port of Spain. See Crime

Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Trinidad and Tobago. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded spaces and places visited by foreigners. See Terrorism

There is a risk of mosquito-borne illnesses in Trinidad and Tobago from dengue fever. You should take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. See Health

UK health authorities have classified Trinidad and Tobago as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. For information and advice about the risks associated with Zika virus, visit the National Travel Health Network and Centre website.