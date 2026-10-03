TTPS reports declines in homicides and other serious crimes

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PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Oct 3, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago recorded declines in homicides, serious reported crime and road traffic accidents during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the corresponding periods in 2025 and 2024, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

The TTPS said in its Third Quarter 2026 Public Performance Appraisal released on Friday that 265 homicides were recorded between January and September, compared with 275 in the same period last year and 475 in 2024.

The figures represent reductions of 3.6 per cent and 44.2 per cent respectively.

Serious reported crime also declined to 7,593 cases, down 13.3 per cent from 2025 and 17.3 per cent from 2024, the police service said.

Road traffic accidents fell to 13,324, a 36.8 per cent reduction compared with 2025, while fatal road traffic accidents declined by 27.2 per cent.

The TTPS said the homicide figures also compare favourably with most corresponding January-to-September periods since 2001.

According to the appraisal, the 265 homicides recorded in 2026 were lower than the corresponding totals in 20 of the previous 25 years. The five years with lower totals were 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2007.

The police service cautioned that the historical comparison does not, on its own, establish causation or account for changes in population, recording practices or other factors.

The appraisal also identified areas requiring continued attention.

Kidnapping for ransom increased from six reports in the first nine months of 2025 to seven this year, while reported sexual offences and fraud also increased.

The TTPS said its analysis attributed the increases in sexual offences and fraud to greater reporting.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said the public should be given a measurable account of the Police Service’s performance, whether the figures were favourable or not.

“Accountability cannot mean reporting only when the figures are favourable,” he said.

Guevarro said the figures demonstrated progress but added that “progress is not victory”, while acknowledging areas where greater effort was required.

The Public Performance Appraisal covers TTPS performance from January to September 2026 and was released following the submission of the Police Service’s third-quarter performance report to the National Security Council.