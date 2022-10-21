Tucker Clarke’s Amaziah Barry Wins 2022 Primary School Bee Competition

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — After a two-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga 2022 Primary School Bee Competition took place on Thursday October 20 which had students from two primary schools in East Basseterre take first and second position.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher One (East Basseterre), the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, has taken the opportunity to congratulate all the participants of the Spelling Bee Competition, and in particular the winner, Master Amaziah Barry of the Tucker Clarke Primary School, and the second placed Miss Kaylah DeSilva of Beach Allen Primary School.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the two school winners, the Tucker Clarke Primary School, and the Beach Allen Primary School, for their Rotary Club of Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition wins yesterday,” said Dr Hanley. The competition was held at the Antioch Baptist Church, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre.

The Honourable Minister of Education, who was present as the students from eighteen primary schools in St. Kitts started the battle for supremacy, said that he was very impressed with the level that the children were spelling and he congratulated them telling them that they were all winners.

“However, the two winners must be highlighted for their outstanding performance, and I continue to wish them the best in their educational pursuit,” said Dr Hanley. “At the same time I wish the Rotary Club of Liamuiga the very best as they continue to do these programmes for our young people and by extension giving a helping hand in the community.”

Participants were: Miss Kaylah DeSilva (Beach Allen), Miss Treviah James (Bronte Welsh), Miss Jernae Jackson (Cayon), Miss Rinell Isaac (Deane-Glasford), Miss Ababa Maccabbee (Diepe Bay), Master Joshua Wattley (Dr William Connor), Miss Deondra Huggins (Edgar T. Morris), Master Khaleem Challenger (Epworth/Maurice Hiller Junior), and Miss Nia Berry (Immaculate Conception Catholic).

Others were: Miss Mackelcia Gardner (Joshua Obadiah Williams), Miss Ainesha Richards (Newton Ground), Master Z’Quan Mills (Saddlers), Master Zaid Murray (Sandy Point), Master Brandon Brisbane (St. Kitts International Academy), Master Devarie Boyles (St. Paul’s), Miss Gabrielle Seaton (St, Kitts Seventh Day Adventist), Master Amaziah Barry (Tucker-Clarke), and Miss Ajanuque McFariane (Violet Petty).

“So once again I say congratulations to the Tucker Clarke Primary School and the Beach Allen Primary School, and in particular the teachers who would have spent days and nights during the preparation period,” stated the Education Minister.

He added: “Of course I cannot leave out the parents as well to congratulate them because sometimes preparing children participating in competitions is more taxing on the parents than even the children, as they take competition very seriously. So I want to congratulate the parents as well for the time that they would have invested in their students and I continue to urge them to be very supportive not only of their children, but all of the activities that we do running our schools.”

Before the Hon Dr Hanley left to attend another state function at Eco Park in his capacity as the Acting Prime Minister, he thanked the Executive members of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga for organising the competition and assured them of his continued support. Also in attendance were the Chief Education Officer Mr Francil Morris, and Senior Pastor Lincoln Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church.

Overseeing the competition were Pronouncer, Vice President Dr Marcus L. Natta; Judges, Past Assistant Governor Ms Tuffida Stewart (Head Judge), and Rotarian Ms Tashna Powell-Williams; Time Keepers, Secretary Ms Kaii Mills-Dias, Rotarian Mr Steve Farier; Scorers, Treasurer Ms Nichole Liburd, and Ms Cherise Gardiner; and Master of Ceremonies, Sergeant-at-Arms Ms Laverne Caines.

First level of the competition saw the spellers go through ten gruelling rounds where they were narrowed to 10. The second level of one round saw them whittled down to four, Master Devarie Boyles, Miss Kaylah DeSilva, Master Amaziah Barry, and Miss Rinell Isaac who then moved to the final level of the 2022 Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.

The final level had nine rounds before Master Amaziah Barry of the Tucker-Clarke Primary School was declared the overall winner, followed in second place by Miss Kaylah DeSilva of Beach Allen Primary School, while Master Devarie Boyles of St. Paul’s Primary School and Miss Rinnell Isaac of the Deane-Glasford Primary tied for the third position.

The winner received a cheque of $1,000, his school received $1,000 and his teacher received $500. The second placed received a cheque of $500, her school received $500, and her teacher $250. Each of the third placed winners received $250 and their schools $250 each, and each of their teachers received $125.

All the spellers received gifts from Rams Group of Companies whose distribution was overseen by the Marketing Manager Mrs Kiran Chandiramani-Perkins, and Sales Manager Ms Shirley Julius. The gifts were so much that Vice President of Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Dr Marcus L. Natta, remarked that the spellers might need wheelbarrows to carry their gifts.

President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Mr Ryeburn Boyce, while giving remarks at the end of the competition said that it was encouraging to see the boys and girls showcasing their knowledge by being able to spell out words that were quite challenging which he said the general public often gets them wrong.

Noting that the event would not have been successful without a number of their corporate partners, Mr Boyce who also thanked the Antioch Baptist Church family for allowing them to use the church, said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank our corporate sponsors, Rams Group of Companies, TDC Group of Companies, CIBC First Caribbean Bank, St, Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, National Caribbean Insurance Company Limited, Warner’s One Stop, Courts, Modern Elegance Photography, SL Horsfords Company Limited, the Ministry of Education.”