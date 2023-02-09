Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 20,000

- Advertisement -

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

What we’re covering More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, according to officials.

Rescue teams are searching for survivors through thousands of collapsed buildings amid freezing weather conditions after more than 125 aftershocks struck the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted to “shortcomings” over the state’s response to the disaster but insisted the situation was now “under control.”

Meanwhile, Western sanctions are complicating efforts to deliver aid to Syria and activists fear the Damascus regime could hamper aid to victims in rebel-held areas.

How you can help: Donate to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria here

Turkey’s President Erdogan will visit more quake-hit cities today From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with people in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on Wednesday. (Turkish Presidential Press Office/Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will on Thursday visit three more areas that were damaged by Monday’s devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

Erdogan will visit the southern cities of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis, located near the border with Syria, TRT Haber said.

On Wednesday, Erdogan visited an emergency relief center set up by Turkey’s disaster management agency near the epicenter in the district of Pazarcik, as well as relief efforts in the Adana, Hatay, and Kahramanmaras provinces.

Erdogan on government’s response: Speaking as he visited several disaster zones Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to take “every necessary step” and unite the state and nation so that “we will not leave any citizen unattended.”

Earlier in the day, the president had acknowledged public concern over the government’s response, admitting the state initially “had some problems” at airports and on roads, but insisted the situation was now “under control.”

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes surpasses 20,000

From CNN’s Isil Sariyuce

Rescue personnel conduct search operations in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Thursday. (Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 20,035, according to authorities.

In Syria, the total number of fatalities is at least 3,162, including 1,900 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group. Some 1,262 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled parts of the country, according to Syrian state media.

In Turkey, the toll has risen to at least 15,873, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said on Thursday.

Aid agencies have warned the toll is likely to rise significantly higher, especially in Syria, as search and rescue teams sift through the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings amid freezing weather conditions, faced with the risk of aftershocks.

Tens of thousands of people have been reported injured across the region, according to officials..

Body of Australian quake victim found in Turkey From CNN’s Angus Watson in Sydney

The body of an Australian man killed in Monday’s earthquake has been found in Turkey, according to Linda Scott, a municipal councilor in Sydney. Can Pahali, also known as John, had been visiting family in the country and was on vacation in the province of Hatay when the quake struck, CNN affiliate Nine News reported. Australia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of an Australian citizen as a result of the quake but did not name the individual. “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is deeply saddened by reports an Australian has died in the Turkiye earthquakes,” the ministry said. “Our consular team, and our teams in Turkiye and Lebanon, are working hard to assist family members concerned about their loved ones.” The ministry said it is supporting around 50 other Australians and their families who were in the quake zone.

Grief at the border as Syrian victims’ bodies return from Turkey

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Photos taken at a border crossing between Turkey and Syria show a devastating scene as families receive the bodies of their loved ones who died in Monday’s massive earthquake. The bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in the quake in Turkey have been brought across the border, a spokesperson for the Bab al-Hawa border crossing said on Wednesday. A man carries a body at the Turkish-Syrian border on Tuesday. (Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing) The bodies were sent back to Syria so the victims can be buried in their home country, Bab al-Hawa spokesperson Mazen Alloush said. “Since Monday, and until now, we have been receiving bodies,” he said. “The bodies of Syrians, who were in Turkey, have been sent to us from various areas and hospitals.” A man reacts as bodies of Syrian people are returned at the Turkish-Syrian border on Tuesday. (Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing) More than 15,000 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s catastrophic earthquake, according to authorities, with the death toll expected to rise higher. Authorities are yet to release a detailed breakdown of the victims’ nationalities. Turkey is home to some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, according to UN figures, with hundreds of thousands of Syrians living in the southern province of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter. A truck is seen with body bags at the Turkish-Syrian border on Tuesday. (Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing) Allloush told CNN no aid had yet crossed the border, but he had received notice that six aid trucks would be entering the border before noon Thursday. According to Alloush, the six trucks would be carrying sanitary items and possibly food.

Quake toll climbs as search teams battle grim conditions to find survivors. Here are the latest headlines

From CNN staff

Search and rescue teams work to rescue a woman from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Thursday morning. (Fecri Barlik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has climbed to more than 15,000 as search and rescue teams battle grim conditions with thousands of collapsed buildings and freezing temperatures.

Here are the latest developments:

Emotions running high: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted to “shortcomings” amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive quake, but insisted the situation was now “under control.” Meanwhile, trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the main index plummeted in early dealing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted to “shortcomings” amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive quake, but insisted the situation was now “under control.” Meanwhile, trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the main index plummeted in early dealing. Twitter is back: Access to Twitter in Turkey is being restored, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks, which said authorities had reminded the social media site of its “obligations” to take down “disinformation.” The apparent block had coincided with a visit by Erdogan to quake-hit areas.

Access to Twitter in Turkey is being restored, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks, which said authorities had reminded the social media site of its “obligations” to take down “disinformation.” The apparent block had coincided with a visit by Erdogan to quake-hit areas. Aid efforts: The World Health Organization said it’s scaling up its response in Syria and Turkey because diseases already present will be amplified in the quake’s aftermath. WHO is sending medical teams and three flights of medical supplies to the region. The US military sent two civilian urban search and rescue teams to Turkey and Australia is deploying 72 search and rescue specialists to the country. Meanwhile, the EU announced a donor conference to raise funds for victims.

The World Health Organization said it’s scaling up its response in Syria and Turkey because diseases already present will be amplified in the quake’s aftermath. WHO is sending medical teams and three flights of medical supplies to the region. The US military sent two civilian urban search and rescue teams to Turkey and Australia is deploying 72 search and rescue specialists to the country. Meanwhile, the EU announced a donor conference to raise funds for victims. Syria complications: While Turkey has received an outpouring of support and aid, analysts have warned that Syrian victims may become hostages of Western sanctions imposed against the government amid the country’s more than decade-long civil war. Some areas most impacted by the quake are controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s government, others by Turkish-backed and US-backed opposition forces, Kurdish rebels and Sunni Islamist fighters. The Syrian government says it has set up more than 100 shelters equipped with aid supplies across areas it controls.

While Turkey has received an outpouring of support and aid, analysts have warned that Syrian victims may become hostages of Western sanctions imposed against the government amid the country’s more than decade-long civil war. Some areas most impacted by the quake are controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s government, others by Turkish-backed and US-backed opposition forces, Kurdish rebels and Sunni Islamist fighters. The Syrian government says it has set up more than 100 shelters equipped with aid supplies across areas it controls. Border crossing restored: Meanwhile, the road leading to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria is accessible after it was damaged by the quake, according to a UN official. A spokesperson for the crossing said it had not seen any international aid as of Wednesday but had received the bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the road leading to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria is accessible after it was damaged by the quake, according to a UN official. A spokesperson for the crossing said it had not seen any international aid as of Wednesday but had received the bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in Turkey. Survivors still being found: There have been some dramatic rescues, including that of two sisters who spent 62 hours under their collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey. Search and rescue teams in the southern city continue to look through the rubble for survivors.

There have been some dramatic rescues, including that of two sisters who spent 62 hours under their collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey. Search and rescue teams in the southern city continue to look through the rubble for survivors. US nationals killed: At least three US citizens died in the quake in southeastern Turkey, and four Australians remain unaccounted for in the country, according to officials. Meanwhile, two Ukrainians believed to have died in the quake were found alive in the rubble of a house.

At least three US citizens died in the quake in southeastern Turkey, and four Australians remain unaccounted for in the country, according to officials. Meanwhile, two Ukrainians believed to have died in the quake were found alive in the rubble of a house. Tough conditions: Extreme winter weather is impacting rescue efforts. Aftershocks are also a potential hazard — at least 125 measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Turkey on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey. Though their frequency and magnitude are decreasing, 5.0 to 6.0+ aftershocks remain possible and bring a risk of additional damage to compromised structures and a continued threat to rescue teams and survivors.

Twitter access is being restored in Turkey, network monitoring firm says From CNN’s Philip Wang

Access to Twitter in Turkey is being restored after users reported being unable to access the social media site following Monday’s deadly earthquake, according to network monitoring firm NetBlocks. “The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to ‘remind Twitter of its obligations’ on content takedowns and disinformation, ” NetBlocks tweeted. Earlier Wednesday, NetBlocks, journalists and academics reported that access to Twitter had been restricted in the country. Some Twitter users appealed to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for help, tagging his Twitter handle in an apparent effort to get his attention. In a tweet Wednesday, Musk said the Turkish government had told him that authorities would stop blocking the social media platform. NetBlocks said traffic filtering had been applied at the internet service provider level that was preventing Twitter users from reaching the site. Its report coincided with user claims that Twitter was inaccessible in the country, and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a tour of the quake-hit region.

More than 15,000 people killed in Turkey-Syria quake, officials say

From CNN’s Jonny Hallam and Hande Atay Alam

The death toll following the catastrophic earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to at least 15,383, according to authorities. The toll in Turkey surged by more than 3,000 in a matter of hours and is now at 12,391, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Syria is at least 2,992, including 1,730 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the “White Helmets” civil defense group, as well as an additional 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

2 women found alive in Turkey after 62 hours under rubble, officials say From CNN’s Talia Kayli and Philip Wang

Fatma Demir and her sister Merve were rescued Wednesday in Turkey after they spent 62 hours under a collapsed building, according to the Gaziantep Governor’s Office. Fatma Demir, 25, told the rescuer that when the earthquake happened, her relative Husra was next to her. “When the quake hit, a concrete slab fell on top of me. I fell down to the floor,” Demir said, adding that she tried to touch Husra a couple of times, but could not reach her. Search and rescue teams in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep continue to look for any people buried under the rubble.

Getting international aid to Syria is complicated. Here’s why From CNN’s Raja Razek

Displaced Syrians take shelter on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 8. (Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images)

Some 70 countries and 14 international organizations have offered Turkey relief following the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, including the United States, United Kingdom, the UAE, Israel and Russia.

The international aid situation in Syria is less clear.

Syria is ruled by a myriad of disparate groups. Some of the areas of Syria most impacted by the quake are controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s government, others by Turkish-backed and US-backed opposition forces, Kurdish rebels and Sunni Islamist fighters.

Idlib, one of Syria’s last opposition strongholds, is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed Sunni Islamist group.

The Assad government, internationally sidelined and heavily sanctioned due to its brutal suppression of an uprising that started in 2011, counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies — both global pariahs.

The regime insists all aid to the country, including aid meant for areas outside its control, be directed to the capital Damascus.

That hasn’t been received well by activists and observers who fear the regime could hamper timely aid to thousands of quake victims in rebel-held areas, most of whom are women and children, according to the UN.

So far, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Egypt, Algeria and India have sent relief directly to regime-controlled airports. Others such as Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, China, Canada and the Vatican have pledged aid, though it is unclear if that relief will be sent directly to the regime.

On Wednesday, Damascus said it has set up more than a hundred shelters equipped with aid supplies for those affected by the quake across government-controlled areas, including in the cities of Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Tartus and Latakia, a coastal city which has the highest number of earthquake deaths counted in Syria so far, and more than 100 collapsed buildings.

Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake From CNN’s Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isil Sariyuce, Zeena Saifi and Reyhan Baysan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to “shortcomings” as it emerged his government restricted Twitter access amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 15,000 people. Two days after the quake hit Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border, rescuers are racing against the clock through freezing conditions in a frantic scramble to pull survivors from the debris. As questions emerge over the country’s preparedness, the latest estimates from the World Health Organization said up to 23 million people could be affected by the disaster. Huge piles of rubble and wreckage litter streets in Gaziantep where residential buildings and properties once stood. As the desperate search for survivors continues, emergency responders have periodically called for silence from those in the immediate vicinity and for heavy machinery to briefly still while rescuers check for signs of life from trapped residents. The official response has seen Erdogan declare a state of emergency for the next three months in 10 provinces. The country’s disaster management agency has deployed search and rescue teams to badly-hit areas and the health minister announced field hospitals had been set up. Speaking as he visited several earthquake disaster zones Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to take “every necessary step” and unite the state and nation so that “we will not leave any citizen unattended.” Earlier in the day, the president had acknowledged public concern over the government’s response, admitting the state initially “had some problems” at airports and on roads, but insisting the situation was now “under control.” Erdogan also angrily pushed back against “some dishonest people” for “falsely slandering” his government’s quake response, saying the moment called for unity and that “in such a period, I cannot tolerate the viciously negative campaigns for the sake of simple political interests.”

Border crossing between Turkey and Syria has received 300 bodies of quake victims, but no aid, official says From CNN’s Raja Razek

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria has received the bodies of more than 300 Syrians who died in the quake in Turkey, a spokesperson said Wednesday. But it has not received any international aid, he said. “Since Monday, and until now, we have been receiving bodies,” Bab al-Hawa spokesperson Mazen Alloush told CNN in a phone call. “The bodies of Syrians, who were in Turkey, have been sent to us from various areas and hospitals.” The bodies were sent back to Syria so the victims can be buried in their home country, he said. Alloush expressed frustration and disputed earlier reports that roads had not been clear for aid trucks to enter due to damage from the earthquake, telling CNN, “How are roads OK for cars carrying bodies, but not for aid?” A United Nations official told CNN Wednesday the road leading to the crossing was damaged by Monday’s quake, but is now accessible. That official, Muhannad Hadi, who serves as the regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria crisis with the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said they hope to begin moving aid by Thursday. When asked about the possibility of receiving aid on Thursday, Alloush said he had received notice that six aid trucks will be entering the border before noon Thursday. According to Alloush, the six trucks would be carrying sanitary items and possibly food. Earlier Wednesday, Bab al-Hawa released a statement saying, “We, the Bab al-Hawa administration, confirm that at the time of this release, no aid has arrived from any side, international or non-international. Crossing personnel are ready to facilitate entry of any relief convoys, aid groups, or equipment, to help in debris removal and to help our afflicted people.”

7 hr 40 min ago At least 3 US citizens killed in earthquake in Turkey, State Department says From CNN’s Jennifer Hansler

At least three US citizens were killed in the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the victims and to the families of all of those affected,” the spokesperson said. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no additional details at this time.” US officials are working to provide support to victims and their family members. The spokesperson added that “individuals in need of immediate, local emergency assistance should call Turkish authorities using the phone number 112.”

7 hr 26 min ago Hope and despair as rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit Turkish city From CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh and Gul Tuysuz in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey The body of a 4-year-old girl wrapped in a pink blanket was brought out Wednesday from the wreckage of a building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. She’s one of the latest young victims of Monday’s massive quake. Elsewhere, excavators dug out the body of man believed to be a Syrian refugee in his 40s, who seemed to be on a mattress, like many of those who died after the quake struck around 4 a.m. In the room where he was found were children’s toys, and a box for a Barbie doll. It was unclear if there was anyone else under the rubble. In a neighboring building, also collapsed, rescuers were digging down from the top to try to reach one or possibly two people thought to be alive. A generator was brought up to power a pneumatic hand-operated drill; the man directing it cleared away the rubble with his bare hands. He appeared to have spotted signs of life beneath the wreckage, but rescuers sent away a waiting ambulance, saying there was still a lot of work to do. More than two days after the deadly earthquake and aftershocks rocked the city, rescue teams continued to search through the rubble, the tempo picking up as the day wore on. Heavy machinery has been increasingly brought into areas where a day earlier cautious searchers relied on their hands to dig through the rubble. The risk posed to those trapped alive must be weighed against their chances of surviving many more hours in the bitter cold. In the lower part of the city, where buildings are predominantly older and the damage is worse, the sound of mechanical excavators is now everywhere. While some people are still being pulled alive from the debris, most of the time rescuers are retrieving bodies. A man volunteering at one of the hospitals in Kahramanmaras told CNN Wednesday there were 350 bodies in the morgue that had not been collected by relatives because their family members had died. Read more here.