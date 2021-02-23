The main opposition Progressive National Party (PNP) secured a landslide victory when the citizens of Turks and Caicos went to the polls in a general election on Friday.

Led by businessman Charles Washington Misick, the PNP obtained a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to the territory’s supervisor of Elections, Dudley Lewis, the opposition party won nine of the 10 electoral district seats and all five of the At Large seats.

Misick, 70, is a former chief minister and the brother of former premier Michael Misick.

The only successful PDM candidate was former health minister Edwin Astwood who won the Grand Turk South.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in a statement on Saturday said that the CARICOM Elections Observation Mission (CEOM) that monitored the polls, said that the process was free and fair “and the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands must be commended for this.”

“The peacefulness of the elections that transpired on 19 February 2021 reflected the tranquility of the society of the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said the three-member CEOM team that was deployed to observe the electoral process across the territory.

CMC