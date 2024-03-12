Twelve Pioneering Women Recognized On International Women’s Day In St. Kitts

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs honoured twelve pioneering women who have positively contributed to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, during an annual award ceremony celebrating International Women’s Day on March 08, 2024.

The awardees were Juliette Caines in the Women in Service Industry category; Brenda Clarke for Women in Small Business; Joycelyn Patricia Farrell for Volunteerism; Glenda Warner-Bassue for Women in Communication and/or Entertainment; Marissa Hobson-Newman for Law Enforcement, and Keimon Archibald-Lake for Early Childhood. Special awards were also presented. Ethel Bowen received the Empowerment Award, while Aiexa Douglas, Michelle (Sister Sensia) Stokes and Cynthia Maynard received awards in the category of Pioneering Women. The Legacy Award went to Ambassador Rosalyn Hazelle, and the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award was presented to Shorna Maynard.

At the ceremony held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, acting Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, Shinnel Charles, said that the department has a proud history of being an active participant in supporting and commemorating International Women’s Day and honouring the contributions of women.

“Throughout the years, our Federation has made remarkable progress in advancing women’s empowerment,” she stated. “Notably, in 2022, there has been a notable surge in the presence of women in leadership positions within the government sector. The Ministry has consistently initiated the induction of pioneering women across diverse fields within our nation, setting a precedent for gender inclusivity and promoting the invaluable contributions of women in all sectors of society.”

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, noted that she carries a spirit of gratitude for the inclusive and empowerment opportunities available to all females in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“While I still think that there is still work to be done, there is still so much that was accomplished and still so much for us to be grateful for. And so, I would like to congratulate and thank all of those who would have been contributors to the work and mission of the Department of Gender Affairs and all that we are trying to accomplish in terms of empowering women, building families and healing communities,” she stated.



The minister of state congratulated the awardees and strongly encouraged women to continue striving to succeed at every level of society. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Governor-General’s Deputy, His Excellency Walford Gumbs, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and members of the Federal Cabinet.