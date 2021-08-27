Thirteen Americans were killed on Thursday in two suicide bombings around the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been working to evacuate thousands of U.S. and Afghan civilians. Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, confirmed to reporters that 13 U.S. service members were killed and 15 others were injured. Numerous Afghan civilians were also killed and injured by the blasts, which were determined to be carried out by ISIS fighters, McKenzie said. President Biden, speaking from the White House, later said that another service member had died as a result of the explosion, pushing the number to 13. It was the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan in roughly a decade. At least 90 Afghan civilians also died and 140 more were injured in Thursday’s bombings, for which ISIS later claimed responsibility. A dangerous mission: “We have put more than 5,000 U.S. service members at risk to save as many civilians as we can. It’s a noble mission, and today we have seen firsthand how dangerous that mission is,” McKenzie said. “ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission. I assure you of that.” Where the explosions happened: One of the explosions took place just outside one of the gates at Hamid Karzai International Airport where U.S. personnel are processing individuals before boarding evacuation flights. A second explosion took place near the Barton Hotel, which is directly adjacent to the airfield. “The attack on the Abby gate was followed by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces,” McKenzie said. How it happened: He explained U.S. forces processing individuals just outside the airport had to be able to physically touch those seeking access for safety purposes, increasing the risk for U.S. forces on the front lines to potential terrorist attacks. The “working assumption” is the suicide bomber was being searched by troops at the gate when they detonated their explosives, he said.