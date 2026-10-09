Twenty-Eight Recruits Graduate from Police Training Course 47

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 9, 2026)

Twenty-eight newly trained officers have joined the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) following the successful completion of Police Training Course 47, strengthening the Federation’s law enforcement capabilities.

The officers graduated on Thursday, October 8, during a Passing-Out Ceremony at the Newtown Playing Field. The parade was inspected by Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Commissioner of Police James Sutton.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Hanley described policing as a noble profession that demands sacrifice, courage and an unwavering commitment to public service.

“Policing is a noble profession. It is noble because of what it asks,” Dr. Hanley told the gathering, reminding the officers that they represent reassurance and protection for citizens, particularly during periods of trouble, unrest or danger.

Recognising the demands of the profession, the acting prime minister also stressed the importance of mental and emotional well-being. He encouraged the new officers to support one another, seek assistance when necessary and understand that asking for help is a sign of strength rather than weakness.

Dr. Hanley further highlighted the significance of the Federation’s national motto, Country Above Self, noting that the graduates had demonstrated their commitment to placing national service above personal convenience.

“You are, in this moment, the best of us. You stepped forward when you did not have to.Our national motto, ‘Country Above Self’—we say it at parades and print it on documents, but you live it. Every time you swap a family evening for a night patrol, that motto is in uniform,” Dr. Hanley said, acknowledging the sacrifices made by officers and their families.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the police force in maintaining professional standards, improving efficiency and adopting modern policing approaches. Dr. Hanley also urged the graduates to hold the government accountable for ensuring that policing remains a well-supported and professional vocation.

As they begin their careers, the new officers were encouraged to enforce the law firmly while treating members of the public with fairness, compassion and respect.

“Go and serve. Perform when the law requires it and be kind whenever it allows. Treat every citizen the way you would want your own mother to be treated,” he urged.

The graduation of Police Training Course 47 adds 28 officers to the RSCNPF as the Federation continues its efforts to strengthen public safety, community protection and the professional development of its law enforcement personnel.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS)