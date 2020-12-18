BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus disease.

These international travellers landed in St Kitts on December 12 from the United States and have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patients were duly notified and are in isolation.

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 30 with 20 cases for St. Kitts and 10 cases for Nevis. Please note that 24 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

There are now six active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored. All front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health assures the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted; and

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and the Federal Government reminds all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally:

• Wearing a face mask when in public places;

• Maintaining good hand hygiene;

• Maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places; and

• Avoiding crowds and events.

These control measures work and the government is encouraging you to continue. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and well-being of the people of the Federation.