St. Kitts and Nevis recorded another two cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon officials have confirmed.

The new cases were announced Tuesday morning by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws who made the disclosure at an emergency briefing hosted by the COVID-19 task force. She said yesterday they received two positive COVID-19 laboratory reports for two returning nationals who arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis November 21.

These cases follow one announced last Saturday and push the Federation’s numbers up to 22 cases of COVID-19 of which three are active. She added the three cases are in isolation.

She said all who were on that said flight are currently in quarantine.

Dr. Laws said to date they would have tested 3,674 people and at present, there are 303 persons in quarantine.