Two American Citizens Kidnapped in Haiti, US Confirms

US State Department deputy spokesperson confirms kidnapping, declines to give further details

Two US citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti, the US State Department confirmed on Thursday.

“I can confirm the kidnapping of two US citizens in Haiti,” Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson, told reporters during his press briefing.

“We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and we’ll continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners,” he added.

Asked who kidnapped the US citizens, he said he does not have “any additional information to offer at this time”.

Last week, CNN reported that a Florida couple, Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint, both aged 33, had been kidnapped in Haiti and remains captive under “ransom demands”.