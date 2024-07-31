Two Bills To Receive First Reading And Three Slated For Second Reading When National Assembly Meets On Thursday, August 01, 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, August 01, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

Two Bills will receive their first reading, while three others are slated for second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled, Judge Alone Trials Bill, 2024.

In addition, the Honourable Senator and Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (Agreement) Bill, 2024.

Meanwhile, The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Non-Government Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both Bills had their first readings on May 02, 2024.

The Honourable Senator Dr. Clarke will move the second reading of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (Agreement) Bill, 2024.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of the Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. The Bills can also be accessed via the Facebook page: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.