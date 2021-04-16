The Police have charged two brothers for the death of 38-year-old Keon Fyfield of Newtown.

The incident occurred on March 07, 2021. Keon Fyfield had been warded at the JNF General Hospital from that date until his death on March 25.

Twenty-two-year-old Dijon Trotman and his 21-year-old brother, Divon Trotman, both of whom are from Stapleton Village, were charged for the offence of Murder. Dijon Trotman was charged on April 12, and Divon Trotman was charged on April 13. They are both in Police custody.

Police have not released any details regarding the incident.