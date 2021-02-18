BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Guiseppe Macon-Goudeau, a citizen of the United States of America, and Amanda Chang, a national of Jamaica who resides at Church Ground, Nevis, pled guilty to their charges for quarantine breaches.

Macon-Goudeau was charged on February 15 for the offence of Breaching his Quarantine Conditions and Chang was charged on February 16 for the offence of Visiting a Quarantine Site. Macon-Goudeau arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on January 31. Later that same day, he left his room to meet Chang at the site’s fence.

They both appeared before the Magistrate Court on February 17 and were ordered to pay $5,000 each forthwith or, in default, spend six months in prison. They paid the fine and were released from Police custody.