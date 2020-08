BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road and Keon Moore of Ramsbury have been charged for the attempted murder of Ellison Smith-Bartlette of Stuart Williams Drive.

According to the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the incident occurred on August 18. The two men have also been charged for the offence of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life. They were charged on Sunday, August 23 and are now in Police custody.