Two Charged, Two Convicted in Separate Criminal Matters

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The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has reported two recent charges and two convictions arising from separate incidents, with the latter cases resulting in fines and, in default of payment, possible imprisonment.

James Davis, alias “Brother Bumpy,” of Pine Gardens, Shadwell, St. Kitts, was charged with wounding and malicious damage on October 7 at the Basseterre Police Station. The offences were committed on October 2 at the West Bust Terminal and Pine Gardens.

In a separate matter, Khalil Dore of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, was arrested and charged with malicious damage on October 15 at the Sandy Point Police Station.

Meanwhile, Seymour Richards was convicted of three offences stemming from an incident on July 11, 2023: indecent language, being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a machete, and being armed with an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

Richards pleaded not guilty and was subsequently found guilty of all three charges. He was fined EC$300 each for indecent language and being armed with a machete, and admonished for the offence involving the knife. The fines are due by November 16, 2026, with 30 days’ imprisonment to be served in default of payment.

In another ruling, Shakeem Carty was convicted of threatening language, throwing missiles and malicious damage, all committed on April 20, 2026.

Carty pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined EC$500 each for threatening language and throwing missiles, and EC$1,000 for malicious damage. The fines are payable by November 16, 2026, with 30 days’ imprisonment in default of payment.

Both Richards and Carty were sentenced at the District “B” Magistrate’s Court on October 16, 2026, by Her Honour Mrs Karen Hill-Hector.