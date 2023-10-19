Two Initiatives Aim To Engage St. Lucia’s Youth For Creole Heritage Month

- Advertisement -

In celebration of Creole Heritage Month, the Monsignor Patrick Folk Research Centre (FRC) has taken an innovative approach to engage the younger generation in preserving and celebrating Saint Lucia’s rich cultural heritage.

At a recently held press conference Executive Director of the FRC, Ms. Rhyesa Joseph shed light on two exciting initiatives aimed at engaging the youth in traditional activities.

“There will be traditional games in the communities of Aux Lyon, Mabouya Valley on Oct. 15, and in the churchyard of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Babonneau on Oct. 22. You have the opportunity to take your children out to play rounders, Chinese skip, and to see wowee being played.”

The second initiative will engage the youth through the power of social media.

“The second activity is a social media competition. They will explain through short video what the Creole Heritage Month theme “Kwéyòl: Wasin Pep-la” means to them. The videos will be submitted to the Folk research Centre’s email account at frclcsocial@gmail.com. The videos will be uploaded to our site and the public will get the chance to vote on their favorite video. This is an opportunity for creativity for young people.”

Participants have the chance to win a range of prizes which include tablets, bluetooth speakers and headphones, Creole cultural calendars, and dictionaries.