BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — To assist with the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rams Group of Companies stepped up to the plate and donated two mechanical ventilators to the JNF General Hospital during a brief but significant ceremony at the hospital.



The ceremony was attended by Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; JNF General Hospital Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson; Director of Institutional Health Services, Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett; Assistant Director of Institutional Health Services, Mrs. Sandra Lestrod-Caines; Operations Manager of Institutional Health Services, Ms. Gail Cranston; and representatives of the Rams Group of Companies and their family members.

The Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extended gratitude to the Rams Group of Companies for the donation.