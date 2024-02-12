Two Men Arrested In Bahamas In Alleged Rape Of Two Cruise Ship Passengers From Kentucky.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson said they were assaulted in broad daylight by resort staffers after they were given drugged cocktails during a beach excursion when they made a stop off their Carnival cruise last weekend.

The two say they were ushered to a beach to look for sea shells when they lost consciousness and woke up to their assaults in progress by two resort employees.

A spokesperson for that resort is now saying the women’s account of what happened does not match their security footage.

Shearer and Dobson, along with their attorney, told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo earlier this week they’re angry with local authorities, who they say didn’t administer proper sexual assault test kits and viewed them as though they were criminals when they reported the assaults.

Toxicology results showed traces of benzodiazepines, among other drugs, in their systems.

Amber Shearer, left, and Dongayla Dobson recount being sexually assaulted on a beach in the Bahamas during a cruise ship vacation. (NewsNation)

Shearer and Dobson previously shared photos of cuts and bruises on their legs.

The women are also upset because they say they were never warned there was a travel advisory for the Bahamas from the U.S. State Department due to increased violence and assaults.

A news release posted on Facebook by the Royal Bahamas Police indicates two men were arrested in connection with the assaults. The investigation is ongoing.

A Facebook comment asks questions about the two men arrested.

Carnival Cruise Lines addressed the incident in a statement to NewsNation.

“Our onboard Care Team provided support for the two guests as they sailed back to Jacksonville. Bahamian police are investigating the matter and Carnival is providing our full cooperation,” it read in part.

Shearer and Dobson told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo they’re sharing their story to demand justice and warn others about the dangers of traveling. “I want people to be safe. Two’s not enough. Dongayla and I thought as best friends … that we could protect each other and to be safe, and it’s just not enough,” Shearer said Wednesday on “CUOMO.”

The women are receiving medical care including HIV prevention medication that costs nearly $4,000, WLEX-TV reported.

Source: News Nation. Facebook.