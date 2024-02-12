Two Men Arrested In Bahamas In Alleged Rape Of Two Cruise Ship Passengers From Kentucky.

Photo: Royal Bahamiam Police. Two men have been arrested in the alleged rape of two female tourists.
Officials with a Bahamas resort claim security camera footage doesn’t match up with the accounts of two Kentucky women who say they were drugged with spiked cocktails and  raped during an onshore excursion from a cruise ship that anchored nearby.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson said they were assaulted in broad daylight by resort staffers after they were given drugged cocktails during a beach excursion when they made a stop off their Carnival cruise last weekend.

The two say they were ushered to a beach to look for sea shells when they lost consciousness and woke up to their assaults in progress by two resort employees.

A spokesperson for that resort is now saying the women’s account of what happened does not match their security footage.

 

Toxicology results showed traces of benzodiazepines, among other drugs, in their systems.

Amber Shearer, left, and Dongayla Dobson recount being sexually assaulted on a beach in the Bahamas during a cruise ship vacation. (NewsNation)
Shearer and Dobson previously shared photos of cuts and bruises on their legs.

 

A news release posted on Facebook by the Royal Bahamas Police indicates two men were arrested in connection with the assaults. The investigation is ongoing.

 A Facebook comment asks questions about the two men arrested.

Carnival Cruise Lines addressed the incident in a statement to NewsNation.

The women are receiving medical care including HIV prevention medication that costs nearly $4,000, WLEX-TV reported.

Source: News Nation. Facebook.

 

