BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 disease were confirmed on December 26.

An international traveller landed in the Federation on December 11, from the United States via Antigua on December 11 and the second one, a returning national landed on December 12, also from the US. Both patients have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotel accommodation sites since arriving in the Federation.

The patients were duly notified and are in isolation. These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 32, with 21 cases for St. Kitts and 11 cases for Nevis. Twenty-seven cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now five active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites. The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;

• quarantine;

• monitoring; and

• testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and the Federal Government remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include:

• wearing a face mask when in public places;

• maintaining good hand hygiene;

• maintaining physical distance of at least six feet from others when in public places; and

• avoiding crowd s and events.

These control measures work, and the Ministry of Health and the Federal Government are encouraging everyone to continue these procedures. Everyone should work together to maintain and protect the health and well-being of everyone in the Federation.