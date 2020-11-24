BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two new imported cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, taking the total to 22. Nineteen have recovered, and there are now three active cases since the re-opening of the borders on October 31.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, made this announcement at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Press Briefing on November 24.

“The two new cases were returning nationals who entered the country on November 21, said Dr. Laws. “The two returning nationals have been in quarantine since arrival.

“The protocols that we have established have been adhered to.” She said. “These protocols were followed along the corridor of containment between their arrival into the country at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and the hotel where they are staying.

“Significant contacts of the two cases are currently being interviewed, are being placed in quarantine, tested, and monitored,” said Dr. Laws. “Our contact tracing system is quite robust here in the Federation.

“All passengers, who arrived in the Federation on the same flight as the two new confirmed cases, are in quarantine and confined to their rooms,” concluded Dr. Laws.