CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging citizens and residents to remain vigilant as two new COVID-19 cases have been recorded on Nevis.

The announcement was made by Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, during the September 18 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing.

Premier Brantley cautioned the populace to continue to adhere to all protocols and guidance from health authorities with respect to COVID-19.

“These cases are the first on Nevis since April 7. These cases remind us that we cannot relax our guard against COVID-19,” said Hon. Brantley. “It reminds us that we must continue to be vigilant and adhere to all the protocols and instructions of our health authorities.

“COVID-19 is with us and will continue to be with us, and we must be prepared from time to time to deal with the exigencies associated with this pandemic,” he said. “Please, I beg of you, let us remain vigilant,”

Describing the confirmation of the COVID-19 cases as a setback for Nevis, the Premier said, however, the fact that they were detected is testament that the health check systems in place are effective.

“The detection of these new cases is demonstrative of how the systems that we’ve put in place are working.

“These patients have been isolated… I urge all of us to remain vigilant and cautious, and ensure that we help to protect each other, our island, and our country,” said Brantley.

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 19 COVID-19 cases since March. No deaths have been recorded.

According to Dr. Laws, as of September 18, 2,139 persons have been tested in St. Kitts and Nevis, and results from five tests are pending.

She said that nationals continue to return to the Federation. Sixty-three are presently in quarantine facilities.

Dr. Laws pointed out that since COVID-19 vaccines may be many months away, at present there are only non-pharmaceutical measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

“These include wearing facemasks, hand hygiene, sanitation, and physical and social distancing,” she said.

The Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) No. 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.14) Regulations put in effect August 29, mandates established protocols including social distancing and mask-wearing in businesses and public spaces. It will expire at midnight on September 26.

