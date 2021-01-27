BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to experience a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, January 25, the Federation confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus disease.

The international travellers landed in the Federation on January 10, 2021 from the United States. The patients have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival. The patients were duly notified and are now in isolation.

These additional cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 37 with 25 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis. Thirty-five cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now two active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

The risk of further cases occurring in the Federation remains very high. We continue to adhere to the ‘St. Kitts & Nevis Health & Travel Protocols’ which can be found at https://www.knatravelform.kn.

All front-line workers continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health assures the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the front-line workers with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted.

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health-in particular-and Federal Government wish to assure all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

With reports of the SARS – CoV-2 variant in the region and with increase in cases locally more and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include:

* Wearing a face mask when in public places;

* Maintaining good hand hygiene,

* Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6-feet from others when in public places; and avoiding crowds and events.

These control measures work and we are encouraging you to continue. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and well-being of the people of the Federation.