Two People Die in Nevis House Fire

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, Nevis Division responded to a fire call in Ramsbury Site, Nevis on Monday afternoon October 10, 2022.

At the time of the arrival of the Fire and Rescue Services the house was entirely engulfed in flames. WINN can confirm that two persons were found dead. Another person is at the hospital undergoing emergency surgery.

The incident occurred at a residence in the vicinity of the Charlestown Primary School.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.