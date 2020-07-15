CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Two persons on Nevis who breached the protocol governing the COVID-19 quarantine sites will face the courts.

Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Nevis Division made the announcement during the July 13 Nevis COVID-19 EOC briefing.

“On the weekend we had two persons breach the protocol…We want persons to understand clearly that when it comes to the COVID site no one should visit…,” said Superintendent David.

“We have had two unauthorized persons visiting the site. That matter is being investigated, upon the conclusion of which we are looking to take this matter before the court to prosecute these persons,” said Superintendent David.

The superintendent said the authorities want everyone to understand clearly that no one should visit the COVID-19 quarantine site, in keeping with Regulation 13 – Restriction and Visitation under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

The regulations state that (a) no person shall visit or be permitted to visit any place of quarantine or isolation; (b) a patient in a hospital or residential care establishment or facility including an elderly nursing home; or (c) a detainee at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Superintendent David said the police seek to send a strong message to those who breach the regulation, as the authorities on the island are seeking to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be sending a strong message to persons who are intentionally or willfully breaching these regulations, especially where we are dealing with the quarantine or isolation sites,” said Superintendent David.

During his presentation at the meeting, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) and Co-Chairman of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force Brian Dyer, urged everyone to obey the procedures in place for anyone who wants to deliver packages to those in quarantine.

“The quarantine facility at our location in St. James is occupied, and I appeal to anyone delivering supplies to that facility, that they should be dropped off at the Disaster Management Department at Long Point [road].

“Disaster Management personnel deliver packages to that facility (Long Point) twice daily at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Please adhere to this request,” said Co-Chairman Dyer.