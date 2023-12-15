Two Popular Schools To Be Renamed In Honour Of Distinguished Educators And Leaders

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, during the second day of the 2024 Budget Debate on Friday, December 15, 2023, announced the renaming of two schools in St. Kitts and Nevis as a tribute to prominent figures in education and leadership.

In 2024, the Irish Town Primary School will be renamed the Halliday-Smith Primary School, in honour of former principal Maize Halliday and education stalwart Sylvia Smith – who, at 92, continues to contribute to the education sector. As outlined by Dr. Hanley, this change comes as a result of advocacy by the Irish Town Primary School Alumni.

Additionally, the Saddlers Secondary School will be rebranded as the Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas Secondary School, paying homage to Dr. Douglas, who as the nation’s second Prime Minister, was instrumental in the school’s establishment with the vision of it being a trade school. Dr. Hanley expressed a commitment to realigning the school with Dr. Douglas’s original vision.

Deputy PM Dr. Hanley emphasized the value of recognizing individuals for their contributions to nation-building while they are still able to appreciate it.

“One of the things I looked at, Madam Speaker, is that too often people contribute in all sectors and it is only when they are at the cemetery or in a funeral there is this grand celebration,” said Dr. Hanley. “I believe, I want to make a difference in that, and part of my aim, Madam Speaker, is to start ensuring that persons who make their contributions in whatever area be recognized in the best way we can. And more so, I feel the recognition, Madam Speaker, is more felt when the persons are able to attend the event and see their names unveiled.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley commended the honourees for their invaluable contributions to education and the community. He noted that these changes reflect the Ministry’s dedication to acknowledging and celebrating the legacy of those who have shaped the nation’s educational landscape.