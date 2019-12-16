For the first time, four cruise vessels docked at Port Zante Monday after the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) took partial ownership of the second cruise pier at Port Zante.

A number of government officials were present to witness firsthand as the Celebrity Summit and the Seabourn Odyssey became the first two cruise vessels to dock at the recently constructed second pier, among them Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant and CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Browne.

“All the well-wishers of St. Kitts and Nevis would be pleased by the historic docking of two vessels on our newest cruise pier and what it symbolizes, and what, in the end, this means for the expansion of the tourism and cruise tourism in the country,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister commended the high level of cooperation and collaboration between the Ministries of Tourism and Public Infrastructure that led to the realization of the major capital investment.

“I want to compliment and commend the Ministry of Tourism for the fantastic work and to hail my colleague minister, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, for providing strong leadership to what has been a phenomenal growth in cruise tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis. I want to commend the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, who presided over it as Minister Works related to the significant investment by local entities in the development of our tourism plant,” Dr. Harris siad.

The construction of second pier represents the completion of the first phase of the project. Minister Liburd said that the second phase of work will entail the addition of several amenities, such as a reception center, that will enhance the edifice.

“There’s a misperception that once the pier was constructed everything is done. But in fact, this project has two phases; one if the construction of the pier and the other is the upland development. So, in the near future you will see a reception facility and you will see other amenities here,” Minister Liburd said.

The Celebrity Summit and the Seabourn Odyssey are two of four cruise vessels that docked at Port Zante Monday. Berthed at the first cruise pier are the 4,180 passenger capacity Anthem of the Seas and the 4,372-capacity Britannia. In all, the four cruise vessels brought close to 12,000 cruise passengers to the Federation.

Also on hand were SCASPA Chairman, Mr. Gary Da Silva; SCASPA CEO, Mr. Denzil James and Executive Director at Delisle Walwyn, Mr. Clayton Perkins.