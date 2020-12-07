CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Benjamin Clarke of the Gingerland Secondary School and Adeille Webbe of the Charlestown Secondary School have been awarded the Bank of Nevis Limited’s Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarships for 2020.

At a December 4 ceremony at the Bank of Nevis in Charlestown, the awardees voiced their gratitude to the bank and its stakeholders.











“With the help of God and this scholarship I hope to reach my full academic potential,” said Clarke. “In doing so, I will make the Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel and his family proud.”





Ms. Webbe also expressed her gratitude for the award.



“On behalf of myself and my family I would like to thank the Bank of Nevis for making me one of the recipients of the Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarship,” she said. “I will strive to do my best and make the Bank of Nevis proud…and I will always remember the Bank of Nevis improves the quality of life.”



The scholarship, given in honour of National Hero and first Premier of Nevis, the late Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, provides financial assistance to recipients for their five years at secondary school.

Pheon Jones, Marketing Officer and member of the Scholarship Committee, congratulated the awardees.

“We are proud to be celebrating 10 years of this remarkable scholarship to well deserving students who have excelled in their studies,” said Jones. “I am extremely happy and now your work has just begun. Continue to study hard, keep your grades up and you will personify what this great man stood for.”

Jones noted that when selecting awardees each year, the Committee seeks out students who are intelligent, hardworking and have a need for assistance.

In offering congratulatory words to the awardees, Adrian Daniel, Director of the Board at the bank and son of the late Sir Simeon, said it was an honour to represent his family at the ceremony as Sir Simeon has a legacy of advocacy for the people of Nevis and their education.

“You should accept this award with humility and pride, two of the hallmarks that Dr. Daniel stood for not only in his political career, but he was also an educator in his early career. He put a lot of effort into the education of the people of Nevis especially the young children of Nevis.

“I congratulate both of you and your families for receiving his award and working hard to get to this point in your life,” said Dr. Daniel. This is one of many steps you will have to take in your educational career. I wish you all the very best.”

Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration applauded the bank and Sir Simeon’s family for continuing the scholarship, especially in light of the global financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett encouraged the recipients to appreciate the timely assistance and use it to their benefit, that of their families and eventually, the island of Nevis.

Mrs. Janice Daniel-Hodge, daughter of the late Sir Simeon, presented both awardees with copies of the book “The Legacy of Sir Simeon Daniel,” by Washington Archibald, a biography of the first premier of Nevis.

She told the awardees they had been selected because the committee felt they have the potential to excel, and are expected to continue to work hard in school.