Two Teens On Royal Caribbean Cruise Corona Positive

Two passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise sailing from the Bahamas have tested positive for COVID-19, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed with Insider on Thursday following Cruise Industry News’ report.

The two passengers were sailing aboard the Adventure of the Seas, which is currently operating with a sweeping vaccine mandate. All guests 16 years old or older aboard the ship are required to be fully vaccinated. However, the two passengers, both under 16 years old, were unvaccinated, and tested positive during “routine testing that is required before returning home,” the spokesperson said.

Both passengers were quarantined after the positive result. One is asymptomatic, while the other is “experiencing mild symptoms,” according to the spokesperson. Passengers in their travel group and “close contacts” are all vaccinated, and all tested negative for the virus.

All of the ship’s crew and 92% of its passengers are fully vaccinated as per the company’s vaccine mandate. The last 8% are people under 16 years old.

Both the passengers and their group disembarked in the Bahamas on Thursday and are now headed back to their home in Florida.

Royal Caribbean initially had a sweeping vaccine mandate for all of its cruises. Earlier in June, the cruise line reversed its requirement to show proof of vaccination for cruises departing from Florida and Texas, two states that have banned vaccine passports.