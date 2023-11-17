Two Vehicle Inspectors Visit Japan On The Pre-Shipment Inspection

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) is actively developing a National Vehicle Inspection Standard geared toward ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles. This standard aims to streamline and unify the vehicle inspection process across the twin-island federation.

As part of this initiative, two experienced vehicle inspectors, Mr. Derval Phipps from St. Kitts and Mr. Franchette Manners from Nevis, who also serve on the Bureau’s technical committee, were dispatched to Tokyo, Japan. Their mission was to audit and train with EAA Ltd, a renowned Japanese company specializing in the pre-shipment inspection of motor vehicles across Asia, Africa, and the United Kingdom.

EAA Ltd, an internationally accredited company, boasts extensive expertise in the motor vehicle inspection industry. Their cutting-edge technology ensures high-quality and efficient inspection services, with facilities strategically located in major ports across Japan, including Yokohama Bay, Kawasaki, Kisarazu, Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe, and Kita-Kyusyu.

After their assessment in Japan, the Bureau of Standards’ technical committee representatives endorsed EAA Ltd’s vehicle inspection operations as credible, thorough, cutting-edge, and efficient.

Looking ahead, EAA Ltd is scheduled to visit the Federation in 2024 to conduct a needs assessment at all vehicle inspection facilities. Inspection shops meeting the minimum requirements will receive essential equipment from EAA Ltd, ensuring that vehicles undergo inspections locally at the same high standard.

Notably, the Bureau of Standards exclusively engages internationally accredited institutions, including labs, for operations on their behalf.

This commitment underscores the Bureau’s dedication to ensuring the reliability and safety of vehicles on the nation’s roads.