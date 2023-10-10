Tyson gunned downed at Craddock Road

- Advertisement -

The Charlestown Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Craddock Road in an incident that ended fatally earlier today.

The victim has been identified as Low Street resident Ibal Tyson, whose life was tragically cut short by this heinous act of violence.

Shortly before 9 a.m., reports emerged following reports of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Craddock Road.

A thorough investigation is being conducted by authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what happened before this fatal incident. Although the motive and suspects’ identities have not yet been made public, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.