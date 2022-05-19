U.S. Adviser Pleads with Mexican President Not to Skip Summit of the Americas

- Advertisement -

A U.S. special adviser is trying to smooth out tensions with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after he threatened to skip this year’s Summit of the Americas in the U.S. over the guest list.

Former Sen. Chris Dodd, who is serving as President Biden’s special adviser for the summit, met virtually with López Obrador over his threat if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are excluded.

López Obrador was quickly followed by other regional leaders who were protesting indications given by the Biden administration that the U.S. would only invite democratically elected leaders to the summit, which is taking place in Los Angeles early next month.