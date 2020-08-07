ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard seized approximately 1,395 pounds of cocaine in late July with an estimated value of $24 million from a go-fast vessel in international waters off Central America’s Pacific Coast.

A maritime patrol aircraft spotted a suspected smuggling vessel and diverted the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf to the go-fast vessel’s position.

Once on scene, Bertholf’s crew launched a small-Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) to locate the suspected smugglers.

After the suspected smugglers complied with orders to stop their boat, the Coast Guard crew boarded the vessel and discovered approximately 1,395 pounds of cocaine. Three suspected smugglers aboard the vessel were arrested.