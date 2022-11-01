U.S. NHC says 50% Chance of Cyclone Northeast of Bermuda

- Advertisement -

Nov 1 (Reuters) – A non-tropical area of low pressure located about 425 miles (684 km) northeast of Bermuda has a 50% chance of forming into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Additional development is possible through late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and the system could become a tropical or subtropical storm while it moves generally east-northeastward,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong