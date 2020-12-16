U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The U.S. Virgin Islands has received the “Destination of the Year” award from Caribbean Journal, a leading digital travel news publication.

The USVI captured the top spot in the 7th edition of the “Caribbean Travel Awards,” while The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas was named “Caribbean Hotel of the Year.”

The luxury resort, which reopened in November 2019 following a period of extensive enhancements after the 2017 hurricanes, was recognized for its continued high level of service despite the challenges presented by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It was also lauded by Caribbean Journal’s editors for “setting a new standard for health, safety and Caribbean hospitality in the process.”

“These accolades from Caribbean Journal validate the passionate efforts of our entire team as we continue to work around-the-clock to promote safe travel and to welcome visitors to our islands,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism of the U.S. Virgin Islands. “As we continue to carefully navigate the pandemic, we are very hopeful to see a full rebound of our bread-and-butter tourism industry in 2021 and beyond.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands was acknowledged for being a model for tourism reopening’s around the region, launching a “region-leading travel portal” and a new brand campaign for St. Croix, while rekindling interest in hotel development, which is taking place under the leadership of Governor Albert Bryan Jr.; Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach; Commissioner Boschulte; and Wayne Biggs Jr., CEO of the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority.