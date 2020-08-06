The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced the launch of phase one of a new online portal that will help to prescreen and certify travelers before they land in the Territory.

The goal is to reduce the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and speed up arrivals.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal collects information before travelers arriving, meaning that they spend less time clearing immigration on arrival.

Lab test results from travelers visiting from places with a lot of corona virus cases will be automated.

The secure portal can be found at www.usviupdate.com/travelportal.

Upon visiting the portal, travelers will be guided through a series of screens.

After travelers from highly impacted areas upload their COVID-19 test results, that information will be processed within a day or two and a certification code issued.

No More Filling Out Forms At The Airport.

For most travelers, the portal screening and certification will eventually replace the existing manual procedure, which writing out by hand the COVID-19 Traveler Screening Form at the port of entry.

Once the passenger arrives, he or she will also have their temperature checked with a thermal scanner to see if they are running a fever.

“Our team has been working tirelessly (on this)” said Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, “and we (are keeping up with) procedures recommended by the CDC and by our local health officials.”