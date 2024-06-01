UB Nursing Students Mark Graduation in Traditional Pinning Ceremony

By
Observer News
-
Dr. Mahala Saunders was a guest speaker.
- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – The University of The Bahamas School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions held its 2023/2024 Commencement & Pinning Ceremony for its Nursing students on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024 in the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.  Ninety-four of the 125 graduating students were present to receive their Pins and be administered the Nurses Oath and Charge.

Dr. Mahala Saunders was a guest speaker.

Present at the Pinning Ceremony were Acting President of University of The Bahamas Janyne Hodder; Dr. T. Jerome Campbell, Chair & Assistant Professor, School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions; Dr. Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Veronica Toppin, Interim Dean of Pure and Applied Sciences; & Guest Speaker Dr. Mahala Saunders, Nurse Scientist and Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, along with faculty of School of Nursing & Allied Health Professions.

The nurses joined the remaining student body in a graduation ceremony of the UB Class of 2024 on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Atlantis Resort.

- Advertisement -