A second cinema chain has pulled the gang-themed film Blue Story after seven police officers were injured during a brawl at an entertainment complex.

Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday.

Five teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested – with Vue cinemas banning the film from its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland in response.

Showcase has also dropped the movie from cinemas where it was screening.

Odeon said while it was not withdrawing the film, it had “a number of security measures in place” for Blue Story screenings.

The film’s writer and director, Andrew Onwubolu, said the disturbance was “truly unfortunate” and he hoped it was not an “indictment” of the movie.

In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, the rapper-turned-filmmaker wrote: “Sending love to all those involved in yesterday’s violence at Star City in Birmingham.

“It’s truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody. Blue Story is a film about love not violence.

“I hope that the blame is placed with the individuals and not an indictment of the film itself. I pray that we can all learn to live with love and treat each other with tolerance and respect.”

West Midlands Police officers drew Tasers and used a dispersal order to clear about 100 youths from the venue. Footage from inside the multiplex appeared to show fights and people on the floor screaming.

The five teenagers – two girls aged 13 and 14 and three 14-year-old boys – have all now been bailed alongside a 19-year-old man.

Four were held on suspicion of assaulting police and one of the boys on suspicion of obstructing police.

Another of the boys was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after an image circulated on social media showing a number of youths, with one carrying a machete.

Their bail conditions ban them from leaving home at night, as well as from Star City and any cinema in the UK, police said.

Announcing it was following Vue in cancelling all screenings, Showcase said: “Due to the recent incidents tied to screenings of the film Blue Story, after careful consideration with the film’s distributor, Showcase Cinemas has immediately removed the film from all of our participating cinemas.

“Any guests that have purchased tickets in advance can receive a full refund at the cinema box office. We remain in discussions with the distributor with regards to the possibility of reintroducing the film in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience but guest safety remains our top priority.”

Blue Story, which was developed from a YouTube mini-series, follows the life of Timmy who lives in Lewisham but goes to school in Peckham – two part of south-east London that have a notorious rivalry.

“That part of it was based on my life – it made my school experience very difficult,” director Onwubolu told the BBC.

He said he wanted the audience to see past crime statistics and headlines about knife crime, to understand how a “good kid” can lose their way.

“They didn’t come from child abuse or neglectful mothers. What kids go through in the school playground is so intense, it all starts there.”

BBC Films, which developed and co-financed the film, said it was an “outstanding, critically acclaimed debut feature which powerfully depicts the futility of gang violence”.

It added: “It’s an important film from one of the UK’s most exciting new filmmakers which we’re proud to be part of.”

Distributor Paramount Pictures said it was “saddened” by events at Star City but said the movie had had an “incredibly positive reaction and fantastic reviews”.

West Midlands Police said it did not ask for or recommend the film be pulled following Saturday’s violence.

Ch Supt Steve Graham said: “I understand there is a lot of speculation on social media and people are citing that film.

“At this stage we are not jumping to any conclusions. That will form part of our investigations as it carries on.”

Police were called to the complex, in Nechells, at about 17:30 GMT and cleared the area by 21:00. The officers hurt during the disorder suffered minor facial injuries.

Supt Ian Green said: “This was a major outbreak of trouble which left families who were just trying to enjoy a night out at the cinema understandably frightened.

“We worked quickly to move the crowds on, but were met with a very hostile response and officers had to draw Tasers to restore order.

“It’s clear that some of those who went to Star City were intent on causing trouble