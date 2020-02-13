Sajid Javid (r) is said to have had a spat with Boris Johnson’s (l) advisor Dominic Cummings

The chancellor Sajid Javid has resigned after a reported row with Boris Johnson over his advisers. He had been due to deliver a budget in less than a month.

Mr Javid’s former deputy at the Treasury, Chief Secretary Rishi Sunak, will take the job having reportedly agreed to a joint Number 10-Number 11 team of advisers. It means Sajid Javid ends his career as Chancellor having never delivered a budget and is the shortest-serving Chancellor in 50 years, in post for less than seven months.

It comes on the morning that Boris Johnson carried out a cabinet reshuffle, firing eight of his ministers. Mr Javid’s shock resignation came amid reports that he had a huge falling out with Mr Johnson’s advisor Dominic Cummings, over a proposed restructuring of his staff.

In August, Mr Cummings had fired Mr Javid’s aide Sonia Khan and it appears Number 10 wanted to go further in keeping a closer eye on the chancellor. Mr Javid said that ‘no self-respecting minister’ could accept the conditions being imposed.

Sajid Javid was appointed to the role of Chancellor in July 2019 and was previously Home Secretary. He is reported to have resigned because Downing Street wanted to take control of the Treasury appointing their own team of advisors.

Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new Chancellor. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts. Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December’s election. #

That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union in January.

The Prime Ministe told Javid he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

Boris Johnson’s 2020 cabinet reshuffle Who is in and who is out as the PM makes brutal changes to his cabinet – losing high-profile MPs and welcoming a ‘new generation of talent’… SACKED: Andrea Leadsom, Business Secretary SACKED: Julian Smith, Northern Ireland Secretary SACKED: Theresa Villiers, Environment Secretary SACKED: Geoffrey Cox, Attorney General SACKED: Esther McVey, Housing minister SACKED: Nusrat Ghani, Transport minister SACKED: Chris Skidmore, Universities and Science minister SACKED: George Freeman, Transport minister QUIT: Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer QUIT: Nicky Morgan, Culture Secretary

HIRED: Rishi Sunak becomes new Chancellor of the Exchequer HIRED: Anne-Marie Trevelyan becomes new International Development Secretary HIRED: Oliver Dowden becomes new Culture Secretary HIRED: Suella Braverman becomes new Attorney General HIRED: George Eustice becomes new Environment Secretary

STAYING PUT: Priti Patel, Home Secretary STAYING PUT: Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary STAYING PUT: Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster STAYING PUT: Matt Hancock, Health Secretary STAYING PUT: Robert Buckland, Justice Secretary STAYING PUT: Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary STAYING PUT: Lizz Truss, International Trade Secretary STAYING PUT: Therese Coffey, Work and Pensions Secretary

MOVE: Alok Sharma, from International Development Secretary to Business Secretary. He will also be minister for the Cop26 UN climate summit This is a live list and will be updated.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/