Millions of people in England could be provided with so-called Covid passports by 17 May to let them take holidays abroad this summer and potentially avoid quarantine when they reach their destination, the Guardian has learned.
The documents – likely to be different from domestic Covid certificates, which the government is working on separately – are still under development but should be made available before restrictions on international travel lift next month, sources said.
With many hoping for a summer getaway, or to see family and friends in other countries whom they have been unable to visit since the pandemic began, pressure is rising on ministers to help ensure that those who have had coronavirus vaccines can prove their immunity to avoid other countries’ entry requirements on isolation and testing.
The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said the passports “will of course be a part of international travel” and voiced hopes they would not be viewed as “controversial” – but stressed the need for a cautious reopening given the threat of virus variants.
It came as Public Health England announced 55 more cases had been reported of the variant first found in India, which is due to be added to the UK’s “red list” of countries, with strict curbs on arrivals and a requirement to quarantine in a hotel, from 4am on Friday. There were a further 70 cases of the variant first discovered in South Africa, which is believed to be more transmissible.
A Department for Transport insider said the aim was to roll out a paper or digital document for countries requiring proof of vaccination. Another cautioned it might only be a physical certificate rather than an “all-singing, all-dancing electronic one”, given the time constraints. A third Whitehall source said the Foreign Office was quietly consulting other countries to see whether they would accept certification shown through a repurposed NHS app that is taking longer to develop.
Vaccine passports are not expected to affect the traffic light system planned by the UK government that will grade foreign destinations as green, amber or red for travellers from England – though different rules may apply across the four nations of the UK.
The DfT could announce the lists on 10 May so the data about each country’s Covid case and vaccination rate is as fresh and robust as possible, while giving aviation and tourism businesses some notice to start planning, if the official commencement of international travel is confirmed for 17 May. The criteria for how each country’s colour will be assigned has not yet been confirmed, but countries such as Israel and some Caribbean nations with high vaccination rates are likely to be on the green list.
Following the move last summer to treat countries’ mainlands and islands differently when air corridors were in operation, it is likely the government will pursue a similar approach – meaning that, in theory, Spain could be on one colour list while its Balearic islands could be on another.
To help bring down the cost of PCR tests, which one government figure described as “exorbitant” when multiplied for families travelling abroad, ministers are also considering offering people tests that would be given to them in the UK to take abroad.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are working on a solution to enable residents to prove their Covid-19 status, including vaccination status, to other countries on the outbound leg. We are working on this as a priority and intend to have the solution ready as soon as possible.”
All foreign travel is currently banned except for a handful of reasons. The bulk of people who come into the UK need to quarantine at a home or other single destination for 10 days. They can be released early if they test negative for Covid on day five.
Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdés, has said the country is “desperate to welcome” UK visitors this summer, and that he wants tourists to “restart holidays” within six weeks.
“I think we will be ready here in Spain,” he said. “We also think that the vaccination scheme in the UK is going pretty well, so hopefully we’ll be seeing this summer the restart of holidays.”
Valdés said Spain was “pushing hard” to persuade the European commission to reach agreements to reopen travel between “third parties such as the UK” as well as EU member states. “If we reach these kind of agreements from the month of June, we will be able to have a summer,” he said.
Saga Holidays, which specialises in holidays for the over-50s, said this week holiday booking enquiries had more than doubled since early April, when the government outlined its plan to restart international travel. The company reported a 127% increase compared with the same period two weeks before.
In December, Cyprus became one of the first countries to say it would waive Covid testing requirements for visitors who have been vaccinated. Seychelles, too, has announced that vaccinated tourists – as long as they have received the complete dose and have certification to prove it – are welcome. Greece has scrapped quarantine rules for UK travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, or those who can show proof of a negative PCR test.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata), which represents the airline industry, has produced a Travel Pass app which would allow passengers to show their vaccine status around the world. It has already been trialled by more than 20 airlines, including British Airways and Etihad, but is likely only to cover air travel rather than cross-border rail or ferry trips.
EU Planning Legal Steps Over Astra Zenica Shortfall in Vaccine Shipments
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union, sources familiar with the matter said.
The move would mark a further step in an EU plan to sever ties with the Anglo-Swedish company after it repeatedly cut supplies to the bloc, contributing to major delays in Europe’s vaccine rollout.
The news about the legal case was first reported on Thursday by Politico. An EU official involved in talks with drugmakers confirmed authorities in Brussels were preparing to sue the company.
“EU states have to decide if they (will) participate. It is about fulfillment of deliveries by the end of the second quarter,” the official said.
The matter was discussed on Wednesday at a meeting with EU diplomats, where most EU states supported the legal action, two diplomats told Reuters.
However its largest, Germany and France, asked for more time to think about the possible move, the diplomats said.
“What matters is that we ensure the delivery of a sufficient number of doses in line with the company’s earlier commitments,” a commission spokesman said in an emailed statement. “Together with the member states, we are looking at all options to make this happen.”
Later the spokesman told a news conference: “No decision has yet been taken with regards to this legal action.”
A spokesman for AstraZeneca said the company was not aware of any legal proceedings “and continues to hold regular discussions on supply with the commission and member states”.
Brussels in March sent a legal letter to the company in the first step of potential court proceedings.
When the deadline for a reply expired this month, a spokesman for the commission said the matter was discussed in a meeting with AstraZeneca but the EU was still seeking further clarification from the company on “a number of outstanding points”.
The spokesman did not elaborate, but details of the letter published by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera show the EU was seeking clarification on what it deemed a delayed application to the EU regulator for approval of the vaccine.
Brussels also questioned how AstraZeneca spent more than 224 million euros ($270 million) granted by the EU in September to buy vaccine ingredients and for which the bloc said the company had not provided sufficient documents confirming the purchases.
Under the contract, the company had committed to making its “best reasonable efforts” to deliver to the EU 180 million vaccine doses in the second quarter, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.
But the company said in a statement on March 12 it would aim to deliver only one-third of that. The EU letter was sent a week after that statement.
Under the contract, the parties agreed that Belgian courts would be responsible for settling unresolved disputes.
The EU has already decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million extra doses of AstraZeneca under the contract, an EU official said, after safety concerns about very rare cases of blood clots linked to the vaccine as well as supply delays.
($1 = 0.8304 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels, Pushkala Aripaka and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by John Stonestreet, Nick Macfie and Alex Richardson)
Fake Corona Vaccine Found in Mexico, Poland
US pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it has identified counterfeit versions of its coronavirus vaccine in Mexico and Poland.
The doses were seized by authorities in the two countries and confirmed by tests to be fake.
In Mexico, they had false labels, while the substance in Poland was believed to be anti-wrinkle treatment, Pfizer said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that fake vaccines “pose a serious risk to global public health”.
It has called for them to be identified and removed from circulation.
Poland’s health minister on Wednesday stressed that the risk of counterfeit doses appearing in official circulation was “practically non-existent”.
What do we know about the fake doses?
The counterfeit doses were seized by authorities in separate investigations in the two countries.
About 80 people at a clinic in Mexico received a fake version of the drug, which appeared to have been physically harmless but offered no protection against coronavirus, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Mexico’s government spokesman on Covid-19, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said the fake vaccines had been detected by cyber police after being offered on social networks for up to $2,500 (£1,800) a shot. Several people have been arrested.
Polish authorities said no one had received counterfeit doses seized at a man’s apartment.
Lev Kubiak, Pfizer’s head of global security, said the global demand for the vaccine and shortfall in supply had led to the scam.
“We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals,” he told the WSJ.
The US Department of Justice told ABC News it was aware of the counterfeit vaccines identified in Mexico and Poland, and would support local authorities and Pfizer “as needed”.
Researchers told the BBC in March that they had seen a “sharp increase” in vaccine-related darknet adverts, with Covid-19 vaccines, vaccine passports and faked negative test papers being sold.
