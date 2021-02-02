Captain Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after a battle with Covid and pneumonia.
The veteran inspired a nation when he raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown last April.
He was admitted to Bedford Hospital on Sunday having been treated for “a few weeks” for pneumonia at home and Captain Tom – as he has become universally known – contracted coronavirus some time in mid-January.
Due to the medication he was on for pneumonia, it was not possible for him to receive a Covid jab.
On Monday night, his family gathered at his bedside. Captain Tom died on Tuesday afternoon, and The Queen was among the thousands to pay their respects to the man dubbed a “Great British hero”.
‘A genuine old-fashioned hero’
Dylan Jones, editor in Chief of GQ, said: “Captain Tom was one of the heroes of 2020, and he was the first person we thought of celebrating when we started planning last year’s Men Of The Year Awards.
“Not only was he the oldest person ever to grace our cover, he was one of the most gracious. He was a hero, a genuine old-fashioned hero, and I feel blessed that we were in his orbit, albeit for a very brief time.”
Captain Sir Tom Moore was honoured with the magazine’s Inspiration award at their annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards last year.
He also made history, aged 100, as the oldest British GQ cover star in the magazine’s 33 year history.
‘I will never forget his undaunted optimism’, says Home Secretary
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “An inspiration to millions, not just in the United Kingdom, but around the world. A bright, kind light in the darkest of times. A British hero.
“I will never forget his undaunted optimism and how it helped us all to keep going. Rest in peace, Captain Tom Moore.”
Sir Tom tested positive for Covid after discharge
Information released on behalf of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 on January 22 after returning home from hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
The statement said Sir Tom was tested regularly for Covid-19 between December 9 and January 12 and each test returned negative.
“He was admitted to hospital on January 12. Whilst in hospital he received a pneumonia diagnosis. In addition, as with other patients, he was tested regularly for Covid-19.
“On January 22, Tom was discharged from hospital back to the family home where he felt most comfortable. Unfortunately he was left still fighting pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19 that day.
“He remained at home, cared for by family and medical professionals, until he needed additional help with his breathing. He was taken by ambulance to Bedford Hospital on Sunday January 31.
“Tom was able to have visitors to say goodbye to him at the end of his life. Yesterday evening his daughter Hannah and grandchildren Benjie and Georgia were able to be by his side and his daughter Lucy was able to speak to him on FaceTime.”