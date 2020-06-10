The UK will see its economy shrink more than that of any other country in the world as a result of coronavirus, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

It forecasts that GDP will collapse by 11.5 percent this year, more than Spain, France and Italy, which have experienced some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks and have implemented stricter lockdown conditions than the UK.

Worryingly, the intergovernmental organisation of wealthy countries, predicts that the UK economy will contract by 14 percent if there is a second spike of Covid-19 cases. The OECD forecasts that the global economy will take a 6 percent hit, by far the biggest drop of any projection in the organisation’s 60-year history.

The research delivers another warning to Boris Johnson’s government, as ministers announce plans to ease a host of restrictions over the coming weeks.

Non-essential shops are to open on 15 June, the business secretary Alok Sharma confirmed on Tuesday, while pubs and bars are set to welcome customers again from 4 July.

The relaxation comes despite Public Health England research estimating that there are around 17,000 new cases daily, with infection rates rising in the North West and South West.

At a national level, PHE estimates that the number of people each person is infecting — the R number — is close to 1, meaning that a small increase in the R number would see case numbers rise again.

The Faculty of Public Health expressed its concern last week that too many people still have the virus for the country to return to “something approaching normal life”.

“We believe the urgent priority for the UK is to learn from the success of these countries by setting an objective of having no new community cases of Covid-19 as quickly as possible,” Maggie Rae, president of the Faculty, wrote in the British Medical Journal.

The OECD’s forecasters focused on two “equally probable scenarios” — one in which a second wave of infections, with renewed lock-downs, hits before the end of 2020, and one in which another major outbreak is avoided.

In the latter scenario, they estimate that the UK will see GDP reduced by 11.5 per cent this year, a drop almost three times as large as in 2009 during the wake of the financial crisis.