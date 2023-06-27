UK Government Clashes With Tech Giants Over Encrypted Messages vs Combatting Child Porn and Terrorism.

- Advertisement -

Apple Corporation, maker of the iPhone, has complained about government and law-enforcement powers in the proposed UK Online Safety Bill that could be used to force encrypted messaging tools like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal to scan messages for child abuse material or other criminal activity.

Its intervention comes as 80 organisations and tech experts have written to Technology Minister Chloe Smith urging a rethink on the powers.

Apple told the BBC the bill should be amended to protect encryption.

Apple has ultimate encryption power to its users by adding end-to-end encryption as an option to shield data on iCloud from both cybercriminals and law enforcement. What you save on your iCloud can truly be for your eyes only — and it comes with its own set of complications.

This extra layer of security has the FBI “deeply concerned,” as the agency told the Washington Post. And yet, privacy advocates, like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, are thrilled.

The opt-in feature — which launched in the latest update to iOS — puts more responsibility on users to not get locked out of their accounts and have backup keys if they forget their password.