UK Government Denies Claim That UK Is ‘Islamist Country’.

- Advertisement -

The UK’s deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has ridiculed comments by Donald Trump’s chosen candidate for US vice president that the UK under a Labour Party government might be the first “truly Islamist country with nuclear weapons.”

It is unclear whether the remark was intended to be a joke.

JD Vance, the Ohio senator chosen as Mr Trump’s vice presidential candidate on Monday night, made the comments while at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC last week.

The 39-year-old said he was “beating up” on the UK, and had discussed with a friend “what is the first truly Islamist country to get a nuclear weapon”, then joked “maybe it’s Iran, maybe Pakistan kind of counts, and then we sort of decided maybe it’s actually the UK since Labour just took over”.

Mr. Vance is married to a woman of Hindu origin, Usha Vance, Mrs Vance – née Chilukuri, the child of Indian immigrants – was born and raised in the suburbs of San Diego, California. They met when they were both students at Yale Law School.

The suggestion that Islamists are gaining in power in some European countries with Muslim minorities is common in some right-wing US political circles.

Angela Rayner told ITV that Mr Vance had said “quite a lot of fruity things in the past” but said does not “recognise” his characterisation of the UK.

She added that she “looked forward” to meeting him and Mr Trump if they won the US election in November.

She added: “I’m very proud of the election success that Labour had recently. “We won votes across all different communities, across the whole of the country, and we’re interested in governing on behalf of Britain and also working with our international allies.” Mr Vance’s comments were also criticised by Exchequer Secretary James Murray. Mr Murray told Sky News: “I don’t know what he was driving at in that comment, to be honest. I mean, in Britain, we’re very proud of our diversity. “I’m very proud that we have a new government, I’m very proud that our Labour government is committed to national security and economic growth. I’m very clear where we are. “I don’t really know how that comment fits in.” Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spent recent months consciously seeking to forge strong relations with Donald Trump’s allies, among them Mr Vance. Mr Lammy met Mr. Vance during a goodwill mission to the US in May, describing him as his “friend”. In a speech at the right-leaning Hudson Institute in Washington in May, Mr Lammy said Mr Vance was “right to say we in Europe have a problem that we need to fix with higher defence expenditure”. He also said Mr Trump has been “often misunderstood” when it comes to Nato, that he “gets the agenda that drives America First”, and that he would find “common cause” with a Trump administration. But Mr Vance’s selection could pose a challenge for the new Labour government if Mr Trump returns to the White House. Former president Mr Trump has opted for one of the most isolationist members of the Republican Party. The former Trump-critic, now Trump-evangelist, opposes aiding Ukraine – while Sir Keir Starmer has committed to spending £3bn on aid for Ukraine for “as long as it takes”. Mr Vance has also criticised Europe’s overdependence on the US in foreign policy – potentially straining US-UK relations. Regardless of Mr Vance’s recent intervention, Labour believes their diplomacy with Mr Trump’s team is beginning to bear fruit. Labour sources point to Sir Keir’s conversation with the ex-president on Sunday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt – the first time the pair had spoken. Andrew Bowie, the shadow veterans minister, said he “absolutely” disagreed with the claim that Labour was creating an “Islamist country”. He told Times Radio: “I disagree with the Labour Party fundamentally on many issues, but I do not agree with that view, quite frankly. “I think it’s actually quite offensive, frankly, to my colleagues in the Labour Party.” Source: BBC.