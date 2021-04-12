The UK remains in mourning following the death of Prince Philip. The flag at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom is flying at half-mast on Friday following an announcement from the royal family that Prince Philip had died. He was was the husband of the country’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and father to the heir to the throne , Prince Charles, had been hospitalized several times in recent years. Soon after the announcement, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate.

Following the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”