UK In Toughest Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out further measures as part of a third lockdown in England in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Johnson made the announcement during a televised address to the nation on Monday evening.

The lockdown comes into force immediately and is expected to go on until the middle of February. It is being enshrined in law and police can take action if people leave home without a reasonable excuse.

The police can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

Below we have listed what a third lockdown for England means:

Stay at home

Residents can leave their homes for shopping for necessities such as food and medicine, but only as ‘infrequently as possible’. They can also do this if they are caring for somebody, are a volunteer, or to provide essentials for people who are self-isolating.

Exercise should be taken locally- preferably limited to once a day – with members of your household or support bubble or one other person from another household, such as if going for a walk or run.

People will be able to go to work if it is impossible to work from home, such as those in the construction sector or critical workers. Cleaners and other trades people will still be able to work in people’s homes. All others must work from home.

Those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise.

All schools will move to remote learning

Students will learn at home

All primary and secondary schools and colleges will move to remote learning, except for the children of keyworkers or vulnerable children.

– The start of the February school half-term is scheduled for the middle of the month.

– Early years settings such as nurseries and childminders can remain open, and existing childcare bubbles will be allowed to stay in place.

– In-person university teaching will only take place for a small number of critical courses, including medicine, dentistry, teacher training, veterinary science and social work.

Non-essential shops will close in all areas

All non-essential shops, hairdressers and personal care salons must close.

– Supermarkets, pharmacies, off-licences, builders’ merchants and garden centres can stay open, as can launderettes, car repair shops, car washes, banks, market stalls selling essentials and bike shops.

– Restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue with delivery or takeaway only, but people will not be able to add alcohol to any orders they collect.

– Entertainment venues such as cinemas, skating rinks and bowling alleys must remain closed.

Places of worship remain open

Places of worship can remain open for individual prayers and communal worship, but people should only visit with their household or support bubble.

-Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are allowed only in exceptional circumstances (such as where one partner is seriously ill) and with strict limits on attendance (up to six people).

– A maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral while wakes and other ceremonial events can continue in a group of up to six people.

Close contact care home visits are banned

The Government guidance says visits to care homes can take place only with “substantial screens, visiting pods, or behind windows”.

Close-contact indoor visits are not allowed and no visits will be permitted in the event of a Covid outbreak at a home.

Travel

– People must not stay away overnight without a reasonable excuse. Visits to second homes are banned.

– Holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed, including staying in a second home or caravan.

-People must also not stay overnight with anyone they do not live with unless they are in a support bubble.

-Some exceptions do apply such as if people are unable to return to their main residence, need accommodation while moving house or for work, or need accommodation to attend a funeral.

-Guest accommodation providers such as hotels, B&Bs and caravan parks may remain open for the specific reasons set out in law, including where guests need accommodation while moving house.

– Only essential journeys are permitted for International travel