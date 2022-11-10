UK: Jamaican Ex-Pat Bus Driver Launches Rum Drink for Sale in Major Market Chain

A London bus driver from Mitcham has launched a business selling rum drinks inspired by his Jamaican heritage.

Tamoy Carter migrated from Jamaica in 2008 to live in the UK and says he is thrilled for this new chapter in his life.

The drinks named “Jamacia Rum Vibes” come in two different flavours, ginger and lime, with a third flavour of berry to be released in the future.

They are now being sold in Co-op stores across the country.

Recently both flavours won gold awards at The Global pre-mixed and RTD Masters competition.

Tamoy said: “I grew up in Jamacia where my appreciation of rum started from an early age.

“I was captivated by the stories of my grandfather operating his horse driven sugar-cane mill and his rum bar in the 1940s, which was a social hub for the locals to gather and enjoy the island’s rum.

“Rum is embedded in the island’s rich and vibrant culture, which has more rum bars per square mile than any other country in the world.

“After I migrated from Jamacia in 2008 to live in the UK, I spent most of my years working in the bus industry in London, but I have always been passionate about sharing my Jamaican culture.

“My aim is to share this rum culture, so I am extremely excited for our listing with Co-op, making our range of authentic pre-mixed rum drinks more readily available to UK customers.”

The 250 millilitre cans are made using natural ingredients and a blend of overproof white rum from Jamaican distilleries.

They have no artificial sweeteners, flavours, colours or added preservatives with an alcohol content of 4.5 per cent.

The drinks can be enjoyed neat while on the go, or spruced up over ice with fresh lime, lemon or mint.

Jamaica Rum Vibes can be found in selected Co-op supermarkets across the country for £2.20 per can, but can also be bought on Amazon Prime or via the Jamacia Rum Vibes website.