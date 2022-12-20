UK Man Drowns with Child in Jamaica After Failed Rescue Attempt

A man who is said to be from the United Kingdom and a child drowned at a river in Mullet Hall in Clarendon, Jamaica on Friday.

He is 34-year-old Remo Douglas, a warehouse operator of Bedford Street in the UK and the Danks-Savoy district, Chapelton in Clarendon.

The child is 11-year-old Brehania Syndale of Hill Avenue, Kingston 11.

Reports are that Brehania had difficulties while swimming in the river, when Douglas tried to rescue her but also got into difficulties.

They both drowned.

According to reports, a resident pulled the two from the river. They were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.