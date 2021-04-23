BBC- Researchers in Britain have developed the world’s most effective malaria vaccine, with it becoming the first to achieve the World Health Organization-specified 75 per cent efficacy goal.

Researchers from the University of Oxford and their partners have reported findings from a Phase IIb trial of a candidate malaria vaccine, dubbed ‘R21/Matrix-M’, which demonstrated 77 per cent efficacy over 12 months of follow-up.

They hope the vaccine can be approved for use within the next two years, building on the speed and lessons learned through the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine.