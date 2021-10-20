NHS in danger of ‘stumbling into crisis’ as winter looms … NH
NHS Test and Trace site ‘Early action can be less drastic action’
UK Ministers must urgently implement sweeping plan B winter measures or derail efforts to tackle the backlog of 5 million patients, the head of the NHS Confederation has warned.
Infections have been rising sharply but the government is resisting introducing extra restrictions such as masks, vaccine passports and advice to work from home.
Boris Johnson has said that if the government’s plan A – encouraging take-up of Covid booster and flu jabs – is not enough, it will roll out plan B. But Matthew Taylor, the confederation’s chief executive, said
immediate action was required to prevent the NHS “stumbling into a crisis”.
As well as implementing plan B, ministers should encourage the public to use the NHS responsibly, look out for neighbours, and volunteer or re-enter the healthcare workforce, Taylor said.
Scientists are joining the call to introduce plan B: Prof Mark Woolhouse, a member of the SPI-M advisory committee, speaking in a personal capacity, said he was in favour of taking some action now “because early action can be less drastic action”.
The NHS will today launch an appeal for 100,000 new blood donors as figures reveal the number of active donors shrank last year to its lowest level since 1996. There is a particular need to recruit more black donors to treat patients with sickle cell disease
===========================================
CDC: VACCINE EFFECTIVE AGAINST YOUTH HOSPITALIZATION
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 93 percent effective against hospitalization for 12- to 18-year-olds, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research from when the delta variant was predominant.
Researchers calculated the vaccine efficacy using data from 464 hospitalized patients, including 179 with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 285 controls without the virus, across 19 pediatric hospitals between June and September.
Out of the 179 COVID-19 patients, only 3 percent were fully vaccinated, while the vast majority had not had any COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Among the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, 77 were admitted to the intensive care unit, 29 received life support and two died. None of the six vaccinated COVID-19 patients went to the ICU or received life support care.
Significance: The CDC study sought to add to the “limited” real-world data on vaccine effectiveness among 12- to 18-year-olds. It concluded the effectiveness aligned with the results of Pfizer’s previous clinical trial that found a 100 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 among 12- to 15-year-olds.
Despite the effectiveness, adolescents have the lowest vaccination rates out of the age groups eligible for the vaccine, with 46 percent of 12- to 15-year olds.
========================================================
COVID-19 pill sparks global equity concerns
Concern is growing among advocates that Merck’s promising new COVID-19 treatment pill could deepen the inequalities between rich and poor nations that were exposed during the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
The vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines have gone to people in rich nations. Vaccination rates lag below 10 percent in more than 50 poor countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), while many wealthy nations boast inoculation rates above 70 percent. And experts worry the distribution of the new drug could follow a similar trend.
Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, is a treatment for people who are already infected, not a prophylactic. But the drug appears to keep infected people from being hospitalized and dying and could be another important tool for countries to use alongside vaccines.
Unlike vaccine manufacturers, Merck has already taken steps to preemptively address global access concerns by licensing its technology with five generic manufacturers in India. The move is unusual, since it comes before the brand-name drug is even authorized in the U.S.
Under the agreements, Merck will provide licenses to these manufacturers to supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries at a far lower price than the branded version.
Advocates and experts said the licensing agreements are encouraging, but they’re hoping for more impactful steps.
==================================================
WORLD STATS Coronavirus Cases: 242,373,475
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 242,373,475 +63,576 4,929,626 +1,289 219,699,016 +40,175 17,744,833 77,447 31,094 632.4 1 USA 45,996,507 748,652 35,710,331 9,537,524 14,796 137,912 2,245 673,979,051 2,020,794 333,521,903 2 India 34,108,996 +673 452,684 33,478,247 +7,626 178,065 8,944 24,405 324 594,429,890 425,320 1,397,605,690 3 Brazil 21,664,879 603,902 20,838,188 222,789 8,318 100,992 2,815 63,776,166 297,297 214,520,249 4 UK 8,541,192 138,852 6,991,909 1,410,431 823 124,965 2,032 321,188,533 4,699,250 68,348,890 5 Russia 8,060,752 225,325 7,040,481 794,946 2,300 55,205 1,543 200,000,000 1,369,715 146,015,725 6 Turkey 7,714,379 68,060 7,143,657 502,662 633 90,209 796 92,726,642 1,084,316 85,516,262 7 France 7,096,043 117,355 6,890,873 87,815 1,049 108,401 1,793 151,204,954 2,309,846 65,461,049 8 Iran 5,809,967 124,423 5,347,483 338,061 4,622 68,043 1,457 32,619,228 382,016 85,387,081 9 Argentina 5,274,766 115,737 5,141,288 17,741 789 115,336 2,531 24,588,472 537,643 45,733,844 10 Spain 4,990,767 87,051 4,842,516 61,200 433 106,690 1,861 66,213,858 1,415,482 46,778,296 11 Colombia 4,983,527 126,910 4,828,195 28,422 342 96,605 2,460 26,320,481 510,221 51,586,395 12 Italy 4,722,188 131,655 4,515,987 74,546 355 78,251 2,182 98,606,298 1,634,006 60,346,350 13 Germany 4,410,332 95,588 4,164,600 150,144 1,336 52,422 1,136 73,348,901 871,834 84,131,757 14 Indonesia 4,236,287 143,049 4,076,541 16,697 15,278 516 43,884,162 158,269 277,275,481 15 Mexico 3,762,689 +4,220 284,923 +446 3,122,072 355,694 4,798 28,791 2,180 11,105,568 84,976 130,689,948 16 Poland 2,945,056 76,179 2,678,296 190,581 318 77,926 2,016 21,607,857 571,746 37,792,774 17 South Africa 2,917,255 88,674 2,808,160 20,421 546 48,396 1,471 18,217,612 302,225 60,278,408 18 Philippines 2,731,735 40,972 2,627,126 63,637 3,194 24,506 368 22,296,827 200,021 111,472,297 19 Ukraine 2,679,185 +18,912 61,843 +495 2,344,799 +7,605 272,543 177 61,743 1,425 13,709,705 315,947 43,392,370 20 Malaysia 2,401,866 28,062 2,287,888 85,916 676 72,997 853 32,744,958 995,174 32,903,755 21 Peru 2,191,171 199,928 N/A N/A N/A 907 65,277 5,956 18,594,953 553,959 33,567,374 22 Netherlands 2,054,960 18,263 1,966,652 70,045 151 119,585 1,063 17,790,280 1,035,276 17,184,099 23 Iraq 2,038,847 22,810 1,973,969 42,068 236 49,258 551 15,580,096 376,410 41,391,262 24 Thailand 1,811,852 +8,918 18,486 +79 1,689,859 +10,878 103,507 2,728 25,873 264 9,201,621 131,400 70,027,386 25 Czechia 1,715,515 +3,246 30,574 +1 1,664,526 +37 20,415 102 159,809 2,848 39,502,867 3,679,896 10,734,778 26 Japan 1,715,017 18,121 1,689,692 7,204 294 13,614 144 25,848,086 205,187 125,973,501 27 Canada 1,687,608 28,603 1,628,009 30,996 765 44,211 749 45,212,799 1,184,465 38,171,510 28 Chile 1,672,998 37,623 1,624,180 11,195 383 86,553 1,946 22,825,782 1,180,902 19,329,111 29 Bangladesh 1,566,296 27,785 1,529,068 9,443 1,427 9,389 167 10,135,042 60,755 166,817,904 30 Romania 1,486,264 42,616 1,261,267 182,381 1,805 77,933 2,235 14,015,143 734,895 19,070,936 31 Israel 1,319,518 +291 8,023 1,294,500 +745 16,995 352 141,488 860 28,590,440 3,065,670 9,326,000 32 Belgium 1,292,887 +3,854 25,797 +17 1,194,046 73,044 232 110,929 2,213 20,922,487 1,795,136 11,655,100 33 Pakistan 1,266,204 +554 28,312 +12 1,212,687 +977 25,205 1,783 5,592 125 20,321,823 89,741 226,448,963 34 Sweden 1,163,595 14,923 1,130,842 17,830 32 114,291 1,466 13,014,907 1,278,353 10,180,996 35 Portugal 1,080,929 18,106 1,032,802 30,021 60 106,411 1,782 19,430,620 1,912,823 10,158,088 36 Serbia 1,062,960 9,214 932,832 120,914 274 122,297 1,060 6,045,768 695,584 8,691,649 37 Morocco 942,779 14,566 922,456 5,757 347 25,156 389 9,949,564 265,478 37,477,970 38 Cuba 938,577 8,101 922,735 7,741 223 82,930 716 10,222,153 903,206 11,317,637 39 Kazakhstan 921,216 +1,683 11,815 +18 864,258 +2,228 45,143 221 48,312 620 11,575,012 607,039 19,067,992 40 Vietnam 870,255 21,344 794,846 54,065 8,837 217 42,517,091 431,756 98,474,892 41 Switzerland 858,198 11,181 811,941 35,076 115 98,228 1,280 11,400,594 1,304,900 8,736,756 42 Jordan 844,801 10,895 817,677 16,229 516 81,745 1,054 10,610,668 1,026,719 10,334,537 43 Hungary 838,916 +1,668 30,448 +30 792,757 +515 15,711 145 87,129 3,162 7,197,609 747,533 9,628,488 44 Nepal 806,517 11,305 783,397 11,815 27,050 379 4,336,618 145,447 29,815,875 45 Austria 780,269 11,196 745,899 23,174 219 85,998 1,234 93,236,363 10,276,134 9,073,097 46 UAE 738,812 2,122 732,594 4,096 73,547 211 89,888,641 8,948,257 10,045,380 47 Tunisia 711,007 25,103 684,635 1,269 135 59,354 2,096 3,026,962 252,688 11,979,038 48 Greece 700,959 15,447 655,622 29,890 356 67,680 1,491 23,720,970 2,290,352 10,356,908 49 Georgia 675,771 +5,219 9,588 +42 619,285 +2,348 46,898 169,825 2,410 9,732,942 2,445,942 3,979,221 50 Lebanon 634,669 8,434 609,844 16,391 200 93,530 1,243 4,780,275 704,459 6,785,735 51 Guatemala 589,986 14,436 564,444 11,106 5 32,161 787 2,785,421 151,836 18,344,969 52 Belarus 575,856 4,432 547,949 23,475 60,968 469 9,157,706 969,553 9,445,286 53 Costa Rica 553,661 6,880 479,169 67,612 369 107,414 1,335 2,471,064 479,402 5,154,470 54 Bulgaria 550,555 22,612 462,612 65,331 558 80,017 3,286 5,137,221 746,638 6,880,474 55 Saudi Arabia 548,018 8,767 537,037 2,214 90 15,430 247 29,841,399 840,208 35,516,674 56 Sri Lanka 532,766 13,525 493,314 25,927 24,746 628 5,381,256 249,945 21,529,802 57 Ecuador 514,087 32,937 443,880 37,270 759 28,576 1,831 1,895,185 105,345 17,990,353 58 Bolivia 507,134 18,877 469,696 18,561 220 42,690 1,589 2,482,971 209,013 11,879,482 59 Azerbaijan 505,554 6,793 479,675 19,086 49,285 662 5,044,744 491,798 10,257,748 60 Myanmar 490,008 18,416 442,610 28,982 8,928 336 4,661,256 84,931 54,883,177 61 Panama 470,598 7,297 461,045 2,256 49 106,886 1,657 3,994,979 907,370 4,402,810 62 Paraguay 460,582 16,228 444,056 298 13 63,562 2,240 1,873,299 258,523 7,246,161 63 Slovakia 439,735 12,864 404,638 22,233 225 80,492 2,355 3,782,213 692,323 5,463,076 64 Croatia 429,974 8,928 411,152 9,894 128 105,583 2,192 2,983,029 732,504 4,072,372 65 Palestine 419,349 4,331 403,080 11,938 57 79,801 824 2,581,365 491,225 5,254,956 66 Ireland 419,087 5,306 370,061 43,720 74 83,661 1,059 7,842,753 1,565,630 5,009,328 67 Kuwait 412,403 2,458 409,407 538 7 94,752 565 4,618,526 1,061,133 4,352,449 68 Venezuela 395,223 4,748 375,597 14,878 681 13,950 168 3,359,014 118,562 28,331,279 69 Uruguay 391,358 6,069 383,724 1,565 16 112,158 1,739 3,725,372 1,067,638 3,489,359 70 Lithuania 376,089 +3,331 5,511 +11 335,237 +2,076 35,341 255 140,704 2,062 5,359,037 2,004,947 2,672,907 71 Honduras 373,206 +286 10,148 +27 114,358 +244 248,700 198 36,919 1,004 1,075,544 106,397 10,108,797 72 Dominican Republic 372,077 4,093 362,054 5,930 244 33,859 372 2,153,012 195,924 10,989,031 73 Denmark 370,159 2,690 358,272 9,197 15 63,616 462 84,857,257 14,583,585 5,818,683 74 Ethiopia 359,881 6,258 330,334 23,289 555 3,033 53 3,614,960 30,468 118,649,686 75 Libya 351,224 4,924 282,472 63,828 50,229 704 1,746,804 249,813 6,992,446 76 S. Korea 346,088 +1,570 2,698 +9 316,607 +3,175 26,783 347 6,743 53 15,344,732 298,963 51,326,482 77 Mongolia 342,992 +2,153 1,591 +17 307,192 34,209 192 102,486 475 4,030,048 1,204,179 3,346,718 78 Egypt 320,207 18,058 270,193 31,956 90 3,054 172 3,693,367 35,230 104,835,112 79 Moldova 319,614 7,309 295,604 16,701 184 79,471 1,817 1,905,136 473,704 4,021,785 80 Slovenia 310,170 4,645 292,428 13,097 87 149,170 2,234 1,657,052 796,924 2,079,309 81 Oman 304,066 4,106 299,434 526 10 57,646 778 25,000,000 4,739,586 5,274,722 82 Armenia 286,303 +2,066 5,870 +28 256,525 +704 23,908 96,384 1,976 1,925,266 648,143 2,970,435 83 Bahrain 276,262 1,392 274,220 650 3 155,377 783 6,731,697 3,786,072 1,778,016 84 Kenya 252,199 5,233 245,577 1,389 34 4,560 95 2,648,009 47,880 55,305,119 85 Bosnia and Herzegovina 245,791 11,228 192,218 42,345 75,528 3,450 1,273,411 391,301 3,254,303 86 Qatar 238,079 608 236,575 896 11 84,792 217 2,767,056 985,487 2,807,805 87 Zambia 209,549 3,658 205,699 192 11 11,000 192 2,547,657 133,735 19,050,065 88 Nigeria 209,546 2,838 197,546 9,162 11 985 13 3,142,971 14,773 212,753,064 89 Algeria 205,453 5,875 140,897 58,681 16 4,578 131 230,861 5,144 44,877,090 90 North Macedonia 197,669 6,978 183,972 6,719 94,884 3,350 1,347,969 647,047 2,083,263 91 Norway 197,504 884 88,952 107,668 15 36,066 161 8,004,891 1,461,747 5,476,248 92 Latvia 188,722 2,920 160,373 25,429 138 101,513 1,571 4,703,870 2,530,198 1,859,092 93 Botswana 184,051 2,389 179,933 1,729 1 76,271 990 1,796,128 744,314 2,413,133 94 Uzbekistan 182,060 +406 1,295 +3 177,979 +450 2,786 23 5,339 38 1,377,915 40,410 34,098,068 95 Kyrgyzstan 180,109 +103 2,641 +3 174,815 +49 2,653 131 27,028 396 1,749,504 262,542 6,663,704 96 Albania 178,804 2,841 169,674 6,289 3 62,220 989 1,265,601 440,406 2,873,716 97 Estonia 175,782 +1,347 1,438 +3 155,588 +208 18,756 33 132,397 1,083 2,048,430 1,542,849 1,327,693 98 Afghanistan 155,801 7,247 127,235 21,319 1,124 3,889 181 767,648 19,161 40,063,583 99 Singapore 154,725 246 127,571 26,908 71 26,180 42 20,667,026 3,496,931 5,910,046 100 Finland 151,787 1,120 46,000 104,667 33 27,340 202 7,334,870 1,321,147 5,551,897 101 Mozambique 151,136 1,927 148,583 626 32 4,666 59 928,252 28,660 32,388,353 102 Australia 149,421 +2,146 1,577 +19 116,402 31,442 312 5,773 61 41,541,872 1,604,948 25,883,622 103 Montenegro 138,607 2,042 131,610 4,955 57 220,652 3,251 783,265 1,246,902 628,169 104 Zimbabwe 132,405 4,659 126,487 1,259 12 8,743 308 1,468,181 96,952 15,143,429 105 Ghana 129,592 1,169 126,085 2,338 41 4,061 37 1,827,212 57,256 31,913,037 106 Namibia 128,377 3,540 123,921 916 5 49,366 1,361 733,654 282,117 2,600,531 107 Uganda 125,283 3,187 96,397 25,699 298 2,632 67 1,758,302 36,932 47,608,882 108 Cyprus 120,987 565 90,755 29,667 22 99,270 464 9,420,908 7,729,881 1,218,765 109 Cambodia 117,201 +166 2,693 +12 111,690 +270 2,818 6,886 158 2,560,113 150,427 17,018,973 110 El Salvador 110,188 3,520 +15 92,173 14,495 345 16,878 539 1,329,565 203,650 6,528,687 111 Cameroon 100,289 1,600 80,433 18,256 152 3,660 58 1,751,774 63,931 27,401,189 112 Rwanda 99,213 1,314 45,510 52,389 3 7,422 98 3,012,274 225,338 13,367,819 113 China 96,601 +30 4,636 91,460 +39 505 1 67 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 114 Jamaica 87,667 2,123 55,827 29,717 20 29,439 713 627,348 210,665 2,977,945 115 Maldives 86,324 239 84,793 1,292 23 156,135 432 1,562,639 2,826,357 552,881 116 Luxembourg 80,085 840 77,751 1,494 7 125,294 1,314 3,562,708 5,573,890 639,178 117 Senegal 73,875 1,872 71,983 20 4 4,267 108 824,710 47,630 17,314,939 118 Angola 63,197 1,678 51,770 9,749 28 1,848 49 1,043,451 30,521 34,188,339 119 Malawi 61,732 2,295 56,966 2,471 67 3,123 116 419,908 21,240 19,769,713 120 Ivory Coast 61,089 685 59,574 830 2,244 25 1,055,780 38,782 27,223,799 121 DRC 57,338 1,091 50,930 5,317 616 12 306,299 3,291 93,082,827 122 Réunion 54,438 372 53,696 370 33 60,245 412 1,279,618 1,416,127 903,604 123 Trinidad and Tobago 54,405 1,613 48,526 4,266 22 38,712 1,148 375,969 267,523 1,405,372 124 Guadeloupe 54,152 731 2,250 51,171 23 135,308 1,827 485,295 1,212,592 400,213 125 Fiji 51,846 663 48,347 2,836 3 57,296 733 429,732 474,908 904,875 126 Suriname 47,284 1,040 27,113 19,131 14 79,676 1,752 141,999 239,276 593,452 127 Eswatini 46,372 1,236 44,959 177 10 39,440 1,051 364,154 309,721 1,175,747 128 French Guiana 43,690 297 9,995 33,398 23 141,529 962 418,182 1,354,651 308,701 129 Madagascar 42,898 958 41,322 618 3 1,499 33 249,510 8,720 28,612,358 130 Martinique 42,634 670 104 41,860 1 113,725 1,787 376,921 1,005,426 374,887 131 French Polynesia 40,178 635 33,500 6,043 12 141,964 2,244 26,355 93,122 283,016 132 Syria 39,902 2,446 25,195 12,261 2,211 136 103,566 5,737 18,051,003 133 Sudan 39,550 3,038 32,872 3,640 875 67 238,579 5,281 45,174,803 134 Cabo Verde 38,052 347 37,318 387 23 67,490 615 211,025 374,277 563,820 135 Malta 37,486 459 36,362 665 1 84,605 1,036 1,211,456 2,734,232 443,070 136 Mauritania 36,759 790 35,527 442 22 7,646 164 483,736 100,614 4,807,822 137 Guyana 34,608 877 30,078 3,653 23 43,726 1,108 340,480 430,182 791,479 138 Gabon 33,842 218 28,011 5,613 23 14,754 95 1,282,319 559,055 2,293,728 139 Laos 33,606 +635 47 +2 6,558 27,001 4,534 6 574,596 77,518 7,412,435 140 Guinea 30,599 385 29,233 981 24 2,251 28 564,291 41,511 13,593,729 141 Tanzania 26,034 724 N/A N/A N/A 7 420 12 61,935,326 142 Togo 25,926 240 25,327 359 3,039 28 536,073 62,846 8,529,934 143 Papua New Guinea 25,356 312 22,142 2,902 7 2,766 34 205,925 22,465 9,166,604 144 Belize 24,768 466 21,403 2,899 10 60,858 1,145 291,691 716,719 406,981 145 Benin 24,560 161 23,971 428 5 1,959 13 604,310 48,213 12,534,140 146 Haiti 23,324 658 20,136 2,530 2,014 57 120,507 10,404 11,582,800 147 Bahamas 22,048 626 20,065 1,357 15 55,380 1,572 152,961 384,209 398,119 148 Seychelles 21,903 119 21,567 217 220,937 1,200 21,504 216,912 99,137 149 Lesotho 21,557 655 12,083 8,819 9,960 303 229,775 106,167 2,164,285 150 Somalia 21,269 1,180 9,927 10,162 1,292 72 239,292 14,532 16,466,901 151 Mayotte 20,439 181 2,964 17,294 72,650 643 176,919 628,853 281,336 152 Timor-Leste 19,730 120 19,537 73 14,604 89 169,501 125,465 1,350,979 153 Burundi 19,730 38 773 18,919 1,598 3 345,742 27,998 12,348,836 154 Tajikistan 17,086 124 16,960 2 1,741 13 9,815,041 155 Curaçao 16,955 172 16,617 166 4 102,780 1,043 297,109 1,801,054 164,964 156 Mauritius 16,805 141 1,854 14,810 13,185 111 358,675 281,422 1,274,508 157 Taiwan 16,347 +4 846 15,377 +7 124 685 35 7,053,068 295,444 23,872,749 158 Nicaragua 16,241 207 4,225 11,809 2,414 31 6,726,774 159 Congo 15,962 231 12,421 3,310 2,803 41 188,207 33,054 5,693,903 160 Aruba 15,746 170 15,424 152 7 146,674 1,584 177,885 1,656,995 107,354 161 Mali 15,674 558 14,493 623 746 27 441,247 21,006 21,005,377 162 Andorra 15,369 130 15,162 77 4 198,499 1,679 193,595 2,500,387 77,426 163 Burkina Faso 14,759 209 14,263 287 682 10 222,243 10,268 21,644,914 164 Barbados 13,553 120 9,330 4,103 47,086 417 362,204 1,258,387 287,832 165 Djibouti 13,423 181 13,139 103 13,335 180 231,671 230,146 1,006,627 166 Equatorial Guinea 13,020 161 12,450 409 1 8,902 110 195,087 133,386 1,462,574 167 Iceland 12,703 33 12,108 562 36,915 96 1,108,948 3,222,590 344,117 168 Channel Islands 12,413 99 11,767 547 70,552 563 973,750 5,534,494 175,942 169 Hong Kong 12,302 213 11,998 91 1,624 28 26,215,150 3,460,333 7,575,903 170 Saint Lucia 12,280 237 11,538 505 7 66,480 1,283 83,992 454,709 184,716 171 South Sudan 12,250 130 11,826 294 2 1,078 11 243,877 21,461 11,363,935 172 CAR 11,478 100 6,859 4,519 2 2,324 20 60,228 12,195 4,938,589 173 Brunei 11,220 77 8,421 2,722 21 25,332 174 451,179 1,018,661 442,914 174 New Caledonia 10,163 243 55 9,865 41 35,159 841 42,756 147,914 289,059 175 Gambia 9,946 339 9,600 7 3 3,971 135 103,647 41,384 2,504,505 176 Yemen 9,575 1,813 6,115 1,647 23 312 59 265,253 8,647 30,676,633 177 Isle of Man 8,742 56 7,993 693 1 102,106 654 125,320 1,463,728 85,617 178 Eritrea 6,778 45 6,682 51 1,878 12 23,693 6,563 3,610,062 179 Sierra Leone 6,396 121 4,393 1,882 781 15 160,729 19,632 8,187,109 180 Niger 6,193 205 5,875 113 244 8 166,338 6,565 25,338,865 181 Guinea-Bissau 6,130 141 5,402 587 3,022 70 100,999 49,797 2,028,220 182 Liberia 5,807 286 5,458 63 2 1,114 55 128,246 24,608 5,211,586 183 Gibraltar 5,780 98 5,510 172 3 171,625 2,910 376,462 11,178,277 33,678 184 Grenada 5,776 +7 193 5,444 +4 139 51,025 1,705 77,798 687,261 113,200 185 Bermuda 5,593 95 5,240 258 1 90,240 1,533 576,157 9,296,003 61,979 186 San Marino 5,475 91 5,367 17 2 160,916 2,675 81,542 2,396,602 34,024 187 New Zealand 5,213 +60 28 4,395 +6 790 5 1,042 6 3,816,324 762,944 5,002,100 188 Chad 5,067 174 4,874 19 297 10 148,082 8,693 17,035,604 189 St. Vincent Grenadines 4,637 54 2,940 1,643 2 41,626 485 83,999 754,051 111,397 190 Sint Maarten 4,456 74 4,335 47 10 102,420 1,701 53,105 1,220,608 43,507 191 Dominica 4,366 30 3,985 351 60,456 415 85,379 1,182,240 72,218 192 Comoros 4,194 +3 147 4,024 +2 23 4,693 165 893,592 193 Antigua and Barbuda 3,918 95 3,121 702 9 39,583 960 17,674 178,560 98,981 194 Saint Martin 3,819 55 1,399 2,365 7 96,632 1,392 54,303 1,374,029 39,521 195 Sao Tome and Principe 3,685 56 3,132 497 16,419 250 14,689 65,450 224,432 196 Liechtenstein 3,510 +10 60 3,405 +4 45 1 91,717 1,568 49,126 1,283,669 38,270 197 Monaco 3,378 34 3,295 49 2 85,297 859 54,960 1,387,774 39,603 198 Turks and Caicos 2,936 23 2,861 52 1 74,525 584 94,789 2,406,056 39,396 199 British Virgin Islands 2,725 37 2,649 39 7 89,368 1,213 82,570 2,707,923 30,492 200 Bhutan 2,617 3 2,605 9 3,344 4 1,180,610 1,508,518 782,629 201 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2,589 +15 21 2,151 +50 417 1 48,224 391 51,994 968,465 53,687 202 Caribbean Netherlands 2,353 19 2,216 118 88,662 716 25,579 963,827 26,539 203 St. Barth 1,588 6 462 1,120 160,145 605 38,369 3,869,403 9,916 204 Faeroe Islands 1,350 2 1,261 87 27,493 41 451,000 9,184,588 49,104 205 Cayman Islands 1,095 2 867 226 16,411 30 136,206 2,041,365 66,723 206 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 207 Anguilla 698 1 625 72 45,991 66 42,919 2,827,897 15,177 208 Greenland 688 629 59 2 12,092 82,553 1,450,895 56,898 209 Wallis and Futuna 445 7 438 0 40,517 637 20,508 1,867,249 10,983 210 Macao 77 66 11 117 4,988 7,548 660,812 211 Falkland Islands 68 67 1 18,831 7,643 2,116,588 3,611 212 Montserrat 41 1 31 9 8,207 200 1,408 281,825 4,996 213 Saint Pierre Miquelon 32 32 0 5,558 10,173 1,767,066 5,757 214 Vatican City 27 27 0 33,582 804 215 Solomon Islands 20 20 0 28 4,500 6,350 708,689 216 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 616,350 217 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 218 Palau 8 8 0 439 11,133 611,502 18,206 219 Vanuatu 4 1 3 0 13 3 23,000 72,684 316,438 220 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,708 221 Samoa 3 3 0 15 200,125 222 Saint Helena 2 2 0 328 6,100 223 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 116,587 Total: 242,373,475 +63,576 4,929,626 +1,289 219,699,016 +40,175 17,744,833 77,447 31,094.3 632.4
